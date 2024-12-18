Sponsored: ‘Tis the season to make for Jebel Ali…

JA The Resort has long been a treasured address for Dubai residents, with its all-encompassing offering, great staycation deals, and more than a dozen restaurants to choose from. And at Christmas, it keeps things merry and bright with a whole host of seasonal celebrations that one and all are invited to be a part of.

Here’s just two great events to get involved in…

An epic outdoor Christmas brunch at Palmito Garden

Palmito Garden’s seasonal celebrations invite you to get together with loved ones for a wholesome day of fun in the sun on December 25. Once the little ones have had their fun, get seated in the scenic alfresco surrounds of the resort, and enjoy an array of international dishes that celebrate global cuisines, and of course all of your favourite holiday dishes. It’s paired with free-flowing drinks from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, and lots of games, fun activities, and a special visit from a VIP visitor from the North Pole. It’s Dhs490 with soft drinks, Dhs590 with house drinks, and there’s 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12.

A glamourous evening under the stars at the NYE gala dinner

Ring in 2025 with a Sparkle & Gold New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with fireworks at Palmito Garden, where once again this fabulous alfresco venue rolls out the red carpet for guests. The venue will be all dressed up in its seasonal best, providing a gorgeous backdrop for an unforgettable evening to welcome the new year. There will be sensational performances, live music, a menu of international dishes, and free-flowing drinks served from 7pm to 2am. So glam up, and get ready to dance the night away with an evening of dinner, drinks and dancing, then its eyes to the skies at midnight for a colourful fireworks display to start the year in style.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.