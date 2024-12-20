Tunes that touch the soul…

Dubai Opera is back, and this time it’s bringing an unmissable lineup of events for its highly anticipated 2024-2025 season. Prepare to be swept off your feet as the world-class venue welcomes a vibrant array of performances, promising a spectacular year of musical and theatrical brilliance. With a carefully curated lineup of world-class performances, the season will take audiences on a journey through timeless classics, cinematic masterpieces, and dazzling live shows. Whether you’re a fan of grand opera or thrilling orchestral music, there’s something for everyone, and the energy is electric as Dubai Opera welcomes some of the most renowned artists to its stage.

An exciting lineup to look forward to

The season kicks off with The Limitless Orchestra, from Strauss to Zimmer, running from January 4 to January 5, 2025. After wowing audiences in May, Hans Zimmer returns to Dubai Opera, offering another chance to experience his legendary scores from Inception, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight in an immersive live orchestra performance. Alongside Zimmer’s cinematic soundtracks, the orchestra will also pay tribute to the timeless works of Johann Strauss, making for a truly unforgettable experience.

Ballet and beyond

The 2024-2025 season also brings stunning ballet performances, including the much-anticipated Gabrielle Chanel: The Ballet, which will explore the life and legacy of the legendary fashion icon. Expect an inspiring blend of graceful choreography and visual storytelling as this performance unfolds the fascinating narrative of Chanel’s groundbreaking contributions to the world of fashion.

A celebration of Arabic music

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The upcoming season will feature a stellar mix of musical legends, including top-tier Arabic artists. Audiences can look forward to an evening with Kadim Al Sahir, known as the Caesar of Arabic music, bringing his emotive ballads and powerful performances to the Dubai Opera stage. Other notable Arabic stars like Amr Diab and Nancy Ajram will also grace the venue, ensuring that the season offers a perfect blend of Middle Eastern musical traditions.

A season packed with global talent

In addition to these standout performances, Dubai Opera’s season is brimming with remarkable acts from across the globe. Fans of global music can look forward to an unforgettable evening with the legendary Andrea Bocelli, whose timeless vocals continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, jazz enthusiasts will delight in the smooth stylings of Diana Krall, and the electric energy of Michael Bublé is sure to bring the house down with his chart-topping hits. Each performance adds a unique thread to the rich tapestry of this year’s lineup, ensuring there’s something for every taste and every mood.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Looking for the perfect spot to catch Dubai’s stunning New Year’s Eve fireworks? There are plenty of prime locations around the city where you can enjoy the unforgettable display as the clock strikes midnight.