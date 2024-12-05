Sponsored: From a Christmas turkey takeaway to breakfast with Santa…

Experience all the joy and warmth of the season with family and friends in the heart of Dubai at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha.

Here are the sparkly highlights

Turkey takeaway

Want to enjoy a turkey with the family without the stress of cooking it? Dial the little elves at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, who will prepare it all, so all you have to do is serve it up and tuck in. Each order includes one perfectly roasted turkey with roasted vegetables, rich gravy, and zesty crankberry sauce.

The turkey weighs around seven to nine kilograms and can satisfy a gathering of four. All yours for Dhs430.

Christmas Eve Dinner at 365 Restaurant

On December 24, 2024, relish a festive feast with loved ones at 365 Restaurant. The mood is set to festive, complete with twinkly lights and holiday music and of course, you will indulge in holiday favourites including a roasted maple-glazed turkey and indulgent Yule logs.

You can enjoy your treat for Dhs160 with soft drinks or enjoy house sips for Dhs280. Dinner will be available from 7pm to 11pm.

Christmas Under the Stars at Deck Se7en

Oh, the weather outside is blissful, and you can enjoy every minute of it with this Christmas Eve celebration at Deck Se7en. The Mediterranean-inspired al fresco bar is offering up a BBQ buffet with refreshing cocktails and brilliant views of the Burj Al Arab.

Enjoy the house package for Dhs180, or the house package for Dhs300. Dinner runs from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Christmas Brunch at 365 Restaurant

On the big day, gather the whole family together for a brunch with festive favourites. There will be twinkly lights and holiday tunes, and of course plenty of good vibes as you tuck into your hearty meal.

It will cost you Dhs160 with soft drinks or enjoy house sips for Dhs280. Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm.

For bookings, WhatsApp the team on 056 999 4822 or send an email to H6535-FB2@accor.com

novoteldubaialbarsha.com