Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has a new jewel in its glittering gastronomic crown, the stunning Jou Jou Brasserie, is now open and serving . A dazzling tribute to the golden allure of the Mediterranean, Jou Jou exudes authentic French sophistication with a laidback chic coastal charm.

The aesthetic comes from the creative hive of award-winning architect Tristan Du Plessis, who has engineered a space that blends Versailles glamour with a sun-drenched Côte d’Azur courtyard – all elegant simplicity, where dolce far niente (the art of sweet nothingness) meets Dubai polish and the warmest form of hospitality.

Jou Jou Brasserie is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and proposes the perfect way to wind down the weekend – with a sparkling Sunday Brunch (1pm to 4pm).

What’s On the menu?

A masterclass of Med-inspired indulgence. Think octopus carpaccio with espelette pepper vinegarette, buttery gambas sizzling in lobster garlic oil, and a platter that celebrates everything Jou Jou stands for – artisanal cured meats, a connoisseur’s collection of cheeses, and Provençal sunshine on a plate.

For a more substantial plate – the pasta and risotto options sing with soulful flair: the lobster mafalde comes with blue crab claw, semi-dried tomatoes and is dressed in a deeply rich sauce; the winter truffle risotto, is Jou Jou’s version of a decadent Dubai favourite, with black truffle (with the option of adding white truffle too), and seasonal sautéed mushrooms.

Feeling generous? There are great sharing plates too. Dishes like the sensational moules marinière that’s best enjoyed with frites and rustic bread for dipping in the briny marinade. Or how about the signature wagyu tomahawk, for a real taste of Mediterranean family feasting.

What’s for dessert

And because dessert should never be an afterthought, Nicolas Lambert – Four Seasons’ resident pastry master – delivers a scintillating selection of sweets. Standout highlights include fried churros dance with Malaga orange confit, and the show-stealing theatre of the tableside Tiramisu.

Talking about the opening, Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President, and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach said “After much anticipation, we are delighted to unveil Jou Jou Brasserie, our ode to the Mediterranean.”

“Jou Jou’s philosophy revolves around life’s little pleasures – simple recipes cooked to perfection, a service ethos rooted in warmth and an ever-joyful atmosphere. We are proud to present Jou Jou as part of our bid to elevate Dubai’s already thriving dining scene.”

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach, open daily 7am to 11pm. @joujoudubai. @FSDubai

Images: Provided