New Year’s Eve is a lot like your birthday – you can’t wait for it to come around every year, and it’s gone by in a flash. Except this year, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre will have you staring in awe as fireworks light up the sky when the clock strikes twelve.

Whether it’s irreplicable Dubai beach views or an iconic vista of the world’s tallest man-made structure you’re after, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai promises an enchanting evening of grandeur on December 31, as you big adieu to the year that was and welcome the New Year.

Mercury Rooftop

Head to Mercury Rooftop at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach for a striking New Year’s Eve party that will have you ushering in 2025 under the stars. Amid panoramic sea and skyline views, you’ll be able to catch not just the resort’s own fireworks display, but also the Burj Khalifa’s own iconic fireworks show that has people from around the world flying down every year. Making things even better at your New Year’s eve will be a DJ and musical duo, spinning tunes to keep the excitement at peak levels.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, December 31, 8pm onwards, from Dhs.750 min. (F&B), up to Dhs2,500 based on view. Tel: (0)4 270 7770 @mercurydubai

Luna Dubai

Head to one of Dubai’s glitziest locations this December 31 at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, where you’re invited to celebrate the dawn of the new year at Luna Dubai, one of the city’s finest rooftop destinations. While you savour irresistible views of the downtown Dubai skyline and the world renowned Burj Khalifa fireworks, Luna’s culinary stars will ensure you fill up on an exquisite selection of food and drink, skillfully paired with creative concoctions and live entertainment, include a special performance by MARASI, all night long.

Luna Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, December 31, 8pm to 11pm Dhs500 minimum 11pm to 3am, Dhs800 minimum at bar area, Dhs1,500 minimum high tables, Dhs3,000 min. at low tables, Dhs15,000 min. for Burj Khalifa view up to 8 diners, Dhs3,500 min. for cabana Tel:(0)4 506 0000. @lunaskybar

MINA Brasserie

Head to MINA Brasserie at the Four Seasons Resort DIFC for a Burlesque-themed evening, where you’ll dress to the nines as a stunning line-up of live bands and enchanting dancers keep the tunes flowing. Indulge in an incredible menu prepared by Executive Chef Rami Nasser, featuring exquisite dishes that will tantalise your taste buds, and you can even opt for the premium package to dine and witness the captivating fireworks display at Penrose Terrace, making this a night to remember.

MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel Resort DIFC, December 31, 8pm to 1am, Dhs850 (standard), Dhs1,025 (premium). Tel (0)4 506 0000. @minabrasseriedubai

New Year’s Day Brunch at Jou Jou Brasserie

Over at Four Seasons Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, kick off 2025 with a sumptuous brunch at Jou Jou Brasserie, where a delightful spread and live music will keep the party going on the first day of the new year.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, January 1, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs455 soft, Dhs715 bubbles, Dhs220 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 270 7770. @joujoudubai

Images: supplied