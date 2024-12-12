It will be the largest ever edition of the tournament…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has publicly congratulated Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom was confirmed as the 2034 host of the FIFA World Cup.

The news was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday December 11 in a live broadcast.

The Dubai Ruler posted on X that it was a ‘moment of joy for Arabs’. “We congratulate my brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people for this significant achievement,” his post read. “The Kingdom’s determination knows no bounds, and this is a proud moment for the entire Arab world, Gulf, and the broader Islamic community,” the Dubai Ruler added.

And although it may be a decade away, it’s set to be a landmark tournament for the Kingdom. The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in footballing history, with 48 national teams partaking in the event. The tournament, which takes place every four years, will be held only for the second ever time in the Arab world when it comes to Saudi Arabia in 2034. In 2022, Qatar was the first Arab nation to serve as hosts.

Alongside confirming Saudi Arabia as 2034 hosts last night, FIFA also announced that the 2030 edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

Lead image: Getty