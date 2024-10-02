Ever imagined what it’s like to be inside a snow globe? The winter wonderland at Expo City Dubai is even more magical…

The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31. This year promises to be extra special, as Toys R Us teams up with Expo City to transform Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory.

Entry is just Dhs40 per person, with free admission for children under five.

The little ones are in for a treat with plenty of activities, including a special visit from Toys R Us mascot Geo the Giraffe. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts.

Adding to the holiday magic, Expo City’s all-women Al Firdaus orchestra will return with their beloved Candles by Candlelight concert, performing Christmas classics that are sure to warm your heart.

The third edition of the Winter City will take place from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Winter City, Expo City Dubai. December 6 to 31, 2pm to 10pm daily. Dhs40 per person. @expocitydubai

Images: Provided