In a world full of brand new openings, new bars have not been left out. The season is in full swing, rife with unfamiliar names on the horizon, an exciting prospect for a blossoming food city like Dubai. If you’re a proponent of bar culture, this is the only list you’ll need this month. These are all the new bars in Dubai.

La Sombra

Drink this: El Spirit del Campo (Dhs95)

Brought to you by Maison de la Plage, La Sombra is an exclusive speakeasy that swill take you through Africa and the soulful rhythms of Latin culture. La Sombra evokes the passion of Tango, the sultry allure of film noir, and the nostalgic revival of vinyl. Like an intimate cruise from the golden age, La Sombra transports guests to the seductive elegance of the 1940s and 50s, where French sophistication merges with modern beats of house, jazz, and Latin music.

@lasombradubai

IZEL Lounge

Drink this: IZEL Bay (Dhs65)

Located on the 71st and 72nd floors of the JW Marriott Marquis, IZEL offers a unique fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine with breathtaking views of the city skyline. This one is a coming soon, opening doors in January, 2025. There’s all the ingredients of a typical nightlife spot, with live entertainment and featuring signature dishes such as foie gras cones, honey-glazed confit lamb, and curated sashimi selections. Fuse the Mediterranean and Japanese at this lounge.

@izellounge

1920

Drink this: (Dhs

1920 is the newest sophisticated addition to Dubai’s nightlife scene, opening on December 18. Perched on the 52nd floor of ICD Brookfield Place, this cocktail bar seamlessly blends vintage glamour with contemporary flair, offering an unforgettable journey into the elegance of the Roaring Twenties. Step into a time capsule to the glamour of yesteryear, geared to be the hottest new nightlife destination. Savour inventive cocktails, bar bites and more.

@1920dubai

VNYL

Drink this: Just Like Heaven (Dhs70)

This is a new chip on the block – VNYL Dubai likes to call itself a Hi-Fi bar and has a swanky space plastered with all things music. Records on records from the very best of yesteryear, players you can use to have your own personal high-fidelity listening party and young design elements that give it that after-hours vibe. This is where you’d come for a no-frills night out and when you’re done with dinner and drinks downstairs, you can head on over upstairs for the after party, which comes alive post midnight.

@vnyl.dxb

Rose Bar

Drink this: Miami Vice(s) (Dhs70)

Straight from Miami’s pulsating nightlife scene, the uber chic and charming Rose Bar has opened doors in the brand new Delano on Bluewaters. Here, host and toast nights to a new era of nightlife, helmed by the famous, all-encompassing rose-tinted glow. Get ready to welcome a menu of iconic cocktails, unpretentious glamour and glittering character, with nooks and enclaves of lowkey luxury, and a true Americana story. This is your chance to experience a modern classic.

@rosebardubai

Jazz Lounge

Drink this: Yeomji (Dhs80)

From The Pods comes Jazz Lounge, a new intimate musical experience. The spot is sure to bring all the jazz fans to the door, but even if you’re not, the sophisticated music and crafted cocktails will make it the perfect spot to continue your date after dinner at The Pods, or if you just want to enjoy a classy night out with friends. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a dimly lit, sultry space with a cosy stage. As you enjoy the cool vibes, you can also tuck into some nibbles to finish the night.

@thepodsdubai

Flying Elephant

Drink this: Holi Mystical Spirit (Dhs78)

In an interesting transformation of the Novotel Al Barsha, Flying Elephant is the brand new cocktail bar and speakeasy to come to the property and to Dubai’s mixology scene. Inspired by the Bombay, before it was Mumbai, of the 1950s and 60s, when the Prohibition was peaking and the secretive ‘aunty bars’ were where you went for a rebellious night out, Flying Elephant will take you through the different worlds of India in a sultry setting. The bites are inspired by the variety of Indian cuisine and this is one spot you can go to for a little something different.

@flyingelephant.ae

La Petite Cave

Drink this: Wine of your preference (starts at Dhs30)

This is Josette in a new light – La Petite Cave is the all-new French wine bar located inside the seating area of the restaurant. Inspired by the charming wine bars of Paris, this where you go for a casual night out purely for socialising – drink, chat and have a good time. This exclusive wine bar features a meticulously curated selection of vins, available by the verre (glass), carafe, or bouteille (bottle), as well as refreshing Bellinis and Champagne. Wine enthusiasts will also appreciate the unique ‘decanter experience’, showcasing exquisite aged wines, along with a selection of distinctive orange wines from France and Europe.

@josettedubai

Vermilion

Drink this: Aurora (Dhs70)

This is a the newest nightlife experience. Vermilion is many things – a dinner and a show, a night club and also a spot to visit for some expert mixology. Located at Marina Beach Resort & Spa Hotel, this is the complete package of a night out, with dancing, drinks and cocktails. It’s a bold take on a dinner and a show, with glamour, delicious food, live entertainment and of course, mixology. If you’re looking for a complete nightlife experience with your cocktails, Vermilion is where you need to go.

@vermilion.dxb

