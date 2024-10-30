The best restaurants in Dubai to book this month…

From celebrity chef-owned restaurants to our homegrown heroes, there are plenty of exciting openings in the restaurant world this month. And, if these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are 10 places to book a table this November:

Duck & Waffle

London’s iconic 24/7 restaurant Duck & Waffle is making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa, redefining all-day dining in the heart of the city. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course–duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai. Opening November 2024. Tel:(0)56 880 2828. @duckandwaffledubai

Studio Frantzen

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén is set to open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm this month. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine in a relaxed yet immersive setting, with “a service style that is always present, but never pretentious”. Seating up to 220 guests, the restaurant will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Serving Nordic gastronomy with Asian influences, the menu will feature dishes including porterhouse steak, as well as blistered lobster with curry hollandaise, pomegranate-infused mirin, dried cloudberries, ginger and coriander butter.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Opening October 31. @studiofrantzendubai

FZN

Chef Björn Frantzén’s second concept, FZN is set to open on Friday, November 8. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, this intimate 27-seat fine dining restaurant will offer an intimate and immersive experience that brings together modern European cuisine with Japanese influences. The nine-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs2,000 per person, features dishes like duck “bbq” with yuzu, Kampot pepper and foie gras, chawanmushi with smoked beef broth and caviar, and turbot with Cecina de wagyu.

FZN, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening November 8. Tues to Sat, from 7pm. Dhs2,000 per person. Guests aged 13 and above welcome. @restaurantfzn / Book a table here

DUO Gastrobar

Following a successful year in the region, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded favourite, DUO Gastrobar, is set to open its second location this November at Dubai Creek Harbour. The chef-owned, St.Petersburg import is the brainchild of chef Dmitry Blinov and Renat Malikov, serving globally-inspired dishes with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. Signature dishes like the beloved (and What’s On recommended) young cabbage with black truffle will be joined by a selection of fresh additions, giving fans and first-timers plenty of reason to visit.

Duo Gastrobar, Dubai Creek Harbour. Opening November 2024. @duo.uae

Arrogante

Located in the Opera District of Downtown Dubai, Arrogante is a little slice of Italian simplicity opening November 1. The ethos of Arrogante is to keep the fare and the experience wholly authentic. No insane fusions, no crazy combinations, just good old, authentic Italian food. This is a premium casual restaurant – a new brand of laidback spots that you can choose from for your weekend dinner dates or spontaneous mid-week lunches. On the menu we have the very best of real Italy, from handmade pastas to pizzas, and an array of seasonal dishes, all crafted from the finest ingredients imported directly from Italy to the doorstep of the restaurant. The drinks menu is another highlight, with expertly crafted cocktails and a vision helmed by a firecracker bar manager.

Arrogante, The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening November 1, Tel: (0) 4 570 3653, @arrogantedubai

Jato

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge coming to Media One Hotel. The new eatery, opening November 8, is perched on the hotel’s 43rd floor, and promises to serve up creative South American flavours and innovative cocktails against the backdrop of sweeping views. A curated live music and entertainment programme will further enhance the ambience.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, opening November 8. @jatodxb

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location, opening November 1 in J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November 1, 2024. @gitano.dubai

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai this November. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai this November.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening November. @sexyfish_dubai

Almayass By The Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November 1. @almayass_dubai

Gatsby

Dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, a roaring twenties party restaurant is coming to Dubai. Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this November. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. Of course, this glamorous new restaurant is all about the entertainment, and if the Barcelona original is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see the roster of live acts that come to the Dubai iteration. We’ve got high hopes for show-stopping costumes with a 1920s glamour, singing, dancing, and some wow-worthy theatrical acts, too.

Gatsby Dubai, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, opening November. @gatsby_dxb

