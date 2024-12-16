Priced from Dhs320…

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that from January 1, 2025 basic healthcare insurance must be provided for all UAE workers in the private sector.

This was already the case for workers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and now the requirements will be extended to each of the other emirates.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said, “The Health Insurance Scheme reflects the UAE’s commitment to extending the comprehensive protection system to all workers across the labour market, ensuring a decent life for all by providing access to high-quality healthcare services for private sector employees and domestic workers.”

Who pays for the insurance?

The cost, which starts at Dhs384 per year for the basic package is to be paid by the employer as part of the residency visa provision. It should be purchased through the DubaiCare Network or through any of the other approved suppliers. This excludes those with a valid visa dated before January 1, 2024 but the insurance must be purchased at the next renewal date.

What does the insurance cover?

The basic insurance covers both inpatient and outpatient care for individuals under 64 years of age. Those over 64 must complete a “medical disclosure form and attach recent medical reports”.

For individuals staying in hospital for a scheduled surgery or as part of a treatment plan, there is a 20 per cent co-payment requirement for the patient, though this capped at Dhs500 per visit. The insurance company will then cover the remainder.

Outpatient care, where you’re not staying in the hospital – just visiting for an appointment, consultation or diagnostic test, you’ll have to co-pay 25 per cent with a maximum of Dhs100 to be paid by the patient. Again, the insurance company must pay the rest. No further payment will be made by the patient for follow-up appointments (relating to the same ailment/condition) that take place within seven days of the first visit.

For medication

Copayment for medication is 30 per cent, but capped at Dhs1,500 annually. This means insured individuals will pay no more than that for a prescription medication each year.

Which healthcare facilities can I visit?

This basic insurance network consists of seven hospitals, 46 clinics and medical centres, and 45 pharmacies.

Can dependents be placed on the insurance?

Dependents can sign up for the same healthcare benefits as the visa holder, with policy cost either covered by the employer or the worker.

Images: Getty