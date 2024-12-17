Sponsored: A fun, family-friendly experience under the stars…

Every December, Dubai comes to life with winter gardens and festive markets, allowing visitors to really experience the magic of the season. If ticking off these spots is on your to-do list, there’s zero doubt that Al Habtoor City Winter Garden is on the list.

Driving down Sheikh Zayed Road, you can’t miss the huge festive tree right in front of the hotel. The Winter Garden is one everyone looks forward to as it’s packed with festivities, gourmet delights, and unique shopping experiences.

The Winter Garden opened its doors in November, but if you’ve already visited, you need to make another trip as it now displays enchanting festive decor. You’ll also get to enjoy live entertainment curated for both the young and young at heart. Plus, the cool Dubai winter has finally set in, allowing you to enjoy some fresh air whilst you’re out with loved ones.

If you’re coming with children, make sure you visit on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm, as you will be able to meet Santa, who will be giving out gifts and sweets. Besides this, they can have a blast at the play area where there are carnival games, soft play areas, and a mini zoo.

Oh, if you have pets, bring them along, as the space is pet-friendly with experiences your fur baby can enjoy.

If you’re in the mood to shop, this year the Winter Garden has introduced an exciting new Souk concept by SAMSWEK Global, showcasing a plethora of retail kiosks to delight shoppers, jam-packed with unique gifts and artisanal finds. If you don’t have everyone’s Christmas gift yet or just want to treat yourself, you can shop for beachwear, clothing, skincare essentials, candles, and much more.

On the food front, tuck into treats and drinks from popular brands. There’s something for everyone, from the savoury fan to the sweet tooth.

You can enjoy all this, plus views of the grand 18-meter tree, which is sure to find a spot in your photo gallery and maybe even the ‘Gram.

The Winter Garden opens its doors on weekdays from 4pm and 12am, and on weekends from 4pm to 1am.

Entry is free, but guests need to purchase a minimum of Dhs25 vouchers, which are fully redeemable in Winter Garden.

For more information, email winter.garden@habtoorpalace.com or visit @wintergardendubai