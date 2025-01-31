Sponsored: From afternoon tea to pool days to romantic dinners, take your pick…

Saadiyat Beach Club in Abu Dhabi is taking celebrating love to a whole new level. The stunning and serene beach and pool club is the perfect location for you to get away with your loved one and spend some quality time together. It’s located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the UAE, with white sands being kissed by turquoise water that stretches as far as the eye can see.

For Valentine’s Day, Saadiyat Beach Club has dedicated the whole month to celebrating you and your love. Try out the Valentine’s-themed Afternoon Tea with some delicate pastries, finger sandwiches, a choice of teas and mocktails for you to sip on. It’s Dhs350 for two, available every day from 4pm to 6pm.

Treat yourself and your love(s) to a pool day with exclusive day pass rates for the month, with offers for couples, ladies days, early birds and more.

For the day itself, if you want to have a more formal dining experience, you have three options to choose from depending on your vibe. There’s “An Intimate Affair at La Salle Bistro” which is an elegant and sophisticated option, perfect for couples seeking a refined dining experience.

For those who prefer the outdoors, “Romance by the Boardwalk” features a stunning setup overlooking the dunes, beach, and Abu Dhabi skyline, complete with cosy al fresco seating to enhance the romantic ambiance.

For something really different, choose “Teepee Tales of Romance”, which is a cosy escape nestled by the dunes, offering a breathtaking backdrop and a warm bonfire to add to the romance. Packages start from Dhs995 per couple.

If you prefer some time by the pool, enjoy a “Poolside Love Haven’ offer and enjoy a private poolside cabana for two, complete with day-pass access to the infinity pool and private beach. Toast your love with a bottle of champagne, complemented by indulgent cheese and fruit platters, and pretty desserts.

The offer also includes an Dhs300 redeemable dining voucher. Whether it’s a romantic escape or a day of pure relaxation, it is the perfect way to celebrate. Get all the information here.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi. Tel: +971 (0) 2 656 3500 @saadiyatbeachclub