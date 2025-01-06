Not long before we send off January in Abu Dhabi…

The new year had just begun, and now the first month is nearly over, and we firmly believe time is not a real thing. 2025 came with the promise of unforgettable fun, both during the weekdays and the weekends. So far, it has delivered – this week is no different. Take your pick.

Monday, January 20

Catch a yoga session to start the week

Native Cafe is offering a free yoga and sound healing session for the perfect way to start your week on a relaxed and recharged note. Join Najla Al Yazdi as she takes you through a session of yoga, meditation and sound healing with metal, crystal and gong. Class at 11am.

Native Cafe, Al Karama Complex, Abu Dhabi, Mon, Jan 20, 11am, Tel: (0) 50 515 8272, @nativecafe.ae

Celebrate National Popcorn Day

This treat is back – to celebrate National Popcorn Day this month, VOX Cinemas is offering an exciting treat until January 25. Bring your biggest food grade tub to participating VOX Cinemas locations in the UAE, and they will fill it up to the top with salt and cheese flavours for just Dhs30, no matter the size of the tub. You don’t even need a ticket.

At VOX Cinemas locations across the UAE except VOX MOONLIGHT, Galleria Mall, Dubai, @voxcinemas

Tuesday, January 21

Catch some midweek happy hours

Ting Irie is offering laid-back Jamaican vibes at Ting Irie Appi Hours during their relaxing happy hours, where exquisitely prepared beverages are available at a 50 per cent discount. From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm. This week, you can also catch the Comedy Nights, taking place every alternate Tuesday. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs95 for entry and two complimentary beverages.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Tues, 12pm to 7pm, 50 per cent off drinks, Tel: (0) 2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Wednesday, January 22

Catch a business lunch feast

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savour lip-smacking Chinese specialties at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s own Dai Pai Dong, whose revamped business lunch with a two new set menu options will leave you spoiled for choice. Dig in to 2 starters, 1 main and a side dish, or opt for a wider selection which includes 1 starter, 1 soup, 1 main course, 1 side, and a dessert.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, noon to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 and Dhs168, Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Make the most of the winter season

Watch the Abu Dhabi sun dip in record time amid the sprawling dunes of Liwa, from this regal property that’s played host to several big-budget movie productions. The winter season is the best time to be outdoors and soaking in the wonderful weather. This is your chance – don’t miss out.

@anantaraqasralsarab

Thursday, January 23

Catch an art exhibition

Catch Echoes of Elsewhere featuring the talented Syrian artist Noor Bahjat in her firsr solo exhibition, at Artbooth Gallery. Born in Damascus, Syria, Noor Bahjat is a visionary artist whose work delves into themes of cultural memory, resilience, and the subtle yet powerful connections between past and present. Available for viewing until February 16.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 16, 2025,

Images: Getty