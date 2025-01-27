Big names, big vibes…

The UAE’s star-studded allure continues to draw a mix of global talent, and this week was no exception, with famous faces popping up and celebrities spotted all over the place. From energetic DJ sets to side-splitting comedy, here’s a look at all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week:

Steve Aoki

The king of cake-throwing madness, Steve Aoki, turned up the heat at Barasti Dubai on Saturday. His high-energy set was more than a show – it was a full-blown spectacle. Between the beats and the cake moments, Aoki kept the crowd buzzing. Oh, and he even surprised the audience with a gender reveal on stage – classic Aoki.

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with What’s On!

Al Murray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dubai_ic_



After a weather cancellation last year, British comedy legend Al Murray returned to deliver an LOL show at Dubai Opera. With his signature satire and quick wit, Murray turned the evening into a laugh-filled highlight for comedy fans.

Guz Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guz Khan (@guzkhanofficial)



On the same night, Dubai Opera also hosted Guz Khan, best known as Man Like Mobeen. Khan’s sharp humour and laid-back charm made for a hilarious Blue Monday antidote. When he wasn’t cracking jokes, he was enjoying Dubai with his crew, sharing his love for the city on Instagram.

Omar Offendum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Offendum • عمر أفندم (@offendum)



Hip-hop met poetry at the Alserkal Avenue Art Festival, thanks to Syrian-American artist Omar Offendum. His heartfelt performance celebrated cultural richness, blending spoken word and rap to captivate the crowd.

Naïka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAÏKA (@naika)



The TikTok Awards in Dubai lit up with the soulful sounds of Naïka. The pop sensation delivered a stunning performance, celebrating talent and creativity in the region with her signature soothing vocals.