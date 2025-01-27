Happy Monday!

Looking to add to your ‘Things to do in Dubai’ this week? There’s plenty from singing along with Green Day to trying new menus or watching a film at Dubai’s Cinema Akil.

Here are 9 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, January 27

It’s a Green Day sorta day

Unless you’ve been hibernating, Green Day are in town, performing at Expo City Dubai on January 27. Tickets are available from Dhs445 and can be purchased on greendaydxb.com. The doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 7pm. If you’re one of thousands of fans heading over, take note, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are extending the Dubai Metro timings for the much-anticipated show. Read more here.

Expo City Dubai, Dubai, Jan 27 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs445. greendaydxb.com

Reel Palestine

Reel Palestine film festival returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil running for 10 days from Friday, January 24, to February 2, 2025. Brought to you by resident alternative cinema champion Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Reel Palestine is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and has been shining the spotlight on the hidden tales of the Palestinian people for over 11 seasons now. This year, we can expect a curated selection of feature films and documentaries, short films, Q&A sessions, workshops, and a souk. Discover more here.