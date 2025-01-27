9 fun things to do in Dubai this week: Jan 27 to 30
Happy Monday!
Looking to add to your ‘Things to do in Dubai’ this week? There’s plenty from singing along with Green Day to trying new menus or watching a film at Dubai’s Cinema Akil.
Here are 9 fun things to do in Dubai this week
Monday, January 27
It’s a Green Day sorta day
Unless you’ve been hibernating, Green Day are in town, performing at Expo City Dubai on January 27. Tickets are available from Dhs445 and can be purchased on greendaydxb.com. The doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 7pm. If you’re one of thousands of fans heading over, take note, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are extending the Dubai Metro timings for the much-anticipated show. Read more here.
Expo City Dubai, Dubai, Jan 27 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs445. greendaydxb.com
Reel Palestine
View this post on Instagram
Reel Palestine film festival returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil running for 10 days from Friday, January 24, to February 2, 2025. Brought to you by resident alternative cinema champion Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Reel Palestine is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and has been shining the spotlight on the hidden tales of the Palestinian people for over 11 seasons now. This year, we can expect a curated selection of feature films and documentaries, short films, Q&A sessions, workshops, and a souk. Discover more here.
Reel Palestine x Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Jan 24 to Feb 2, Tel: (0) 56 995 1225, @cinemaakil @reelpalestine
Tuesday, January 28
Wok’s up?
View this post on Instagram
Popular wagamama has opened a new branch in City Walk Dubai. Diners can expect the same menu and ethos, with the addition of an open terrace offering views of the city. It’s located near Coca-Cola Arena, which means if you have a show booked, it’s a great spot to visit for a meal before or after your show. If you haven’t dined at wagamama before, expect lip-smacking bowls, ramen, and curries. Ordering in? This branch is also committed to sustainability, so expect eco-friendly packaging for all delivery orders.
wagamama, City Dubai, near Canadian University, Dubai, open daily 11am to 12pm, wagamama.ae
Let’s lunch
Dragonfly by Bulldozer Group offers a Japanese weekday lunch menu available from 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday. The three-course menu can be enjoyed at The Lana Promenade by Dorchester Collection where you can enjoy the stunning Dubai skyline. On the menu, there’s miso soup, spicy tuna maki, truffle mushroom croquette, black cod, wagyu ribeye, and more. All yours for just Dhs108 per person.
Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade, Marasi Marina, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs108 for lunch menu. Tel: (0)4 834 8278. @dragonfly.dxb
Wednesday, January 29
QWERTY
Ladies, assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where you can get four complimentary drinks without spending a single dirham. Yes, really.
Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 5pm to 9pm on Wed. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty
Lah Lah (lah lah lah…)
Lah Lah, the vibrant Pan-Asian restaurant at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens (and a What’s On favourite) is ringing in the Chinese Lunar New Year with a cool celebration. For one day only, on January 29, celebrate The Year of the Snake and dig into a specially curated menu for just Dhs375. Available for lunch and dinner with two hours of bevvies, enjoy dishes like crispy prawn with wasabi sauce, XO scallop dumplings, fried chicken wontons, Beihing duck, crab soup, and more. Innovative cocktails on the list are also available offering blends of spirits, and exotic ingredients like elderflower, chai tea syrup, and calamansi purée. Advance reservations are a must.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Jan 29, rsvp for lunch or dinner, Dhs375 per person. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Make a Texas pitstop
View this post on Instagram
In need of a quick, delicious meal that won’t break the bank? Head to Texas Chicken. The restaurant has opened up at a new spot on SZR near the World Trade Centre, but they have branches all across the city. Along with the new opening, there’s a bold, lip-smacking new flavour to try for a limited time only – Texas Red. Expect a smoky BBQ sauce with a fiery chili kick blending sweet and spicy. Prices start from just Dhs29 for a meal.
Texas Chicken, new branch on SZR near World Trade Centre and other branches across the city, Tel: (600) 522 224. @texaschickenuae
Thursday, January 30
Round of applause
Iconic rooftop restaurant CLAP in DIFC has launched a four-course set menu available daily from 5pm to 8pm for just Dhs225 per person. The dining experience includes wine or cocktail on arrival and you can tuck into Japanese flavours all with a contemporary twist. On the menu, expect a refreshing salad with truffle, edamame, nigiri; maki and sashimi – the CLAP way, black cod miso, tender chicken and much more. Reserve your spot in advance.
Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Dubai, daily 5pm to 8pm, Taste of Clap menu Dhs225 per person, Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com
Caviar, anyone?
View this post on Instagram
RASPOUTINE Dubai is offering an exclusive ASTERI Caviar Menu on Wednesday and Thursday only until February 26. Your caviar experience will be complemented by a special Veuve Clicquot offer. There’s salmon with blinis and caviar, king crab with caviar, tenderloin with caviar, or Mediterranean sea bass with, wait for it… yep… caviar. ‘Surely dessert won’t have caviar!’ you think. Well, you’d be wrong because there’s a unique walnut ice cream topped with caviar. The night will cost you Dhs450 per person and begins at 9pm.
Raspoutine, DIFC, Dubai, caviar menu avail on Wed and Thurs until Feb 26, from 9pm, Dhs450 per person. Tel: (0)4 272 5373 @raspoutine.dubai
Images: Supplied