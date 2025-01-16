Seal the deal in style…

On the lookout for some of the best business lunch deals in Abu Dhabi? There are plenty to choose from and just because business is in the title doesn’t mean it’s only for meetings. It’s great if you want to step out of the office to recharge those creativity levels or if you just want to enjoy a cheeky meal outside of the office. Check out our updated list, in no particular order.

Belgian Cafe

A cult classic, the Belgian Cafe offers guests two courses from a set menu for only Dhs99. The set menu includes a salad or soup and one main, the deal runs from Monday to Thursday from midday to 4pm.

Belgian Cafe, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Mon to Thu, midday to 4pm, Dhs99 for two course set menu. @bbcyasisland

Catch at St. Regis

One of the capital’s premier seafood eats, Catch at St. Regis has just introduced a brand new business lunch, with the experience combining a great culinary offering with a charming beachfront setting. You’re stepping into a refined lunchtime retreat, available from noon until 4pm on weekdays, and featuring signature favourites on a three-course menu such as the wagyu ribeye, grilled salmon, and pumpkin risotto, all at just Dhs169.

Catch at St. Regis, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs169. @catchatstregis

Dai Pai Dong

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savour lip-smacking Chinese specialties at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s own Dai Pai Dong, whose revamped business lunch with a two new set menu options will leave you spoiled for choice. Dig in to 2 starters, 1 main and a side dish, or opt for a wider selection which includes 1 starter, 1 soup, 1 main course, 1 side, and a dessert. What’s On the Menu? Delicate shrimp dumplings, tantalising Sichuan chili chicken, and a mouthwatering barbecue assortment featuring roasted duck, pork belly, and Hong Kong soya chicken. For dessert, there’s irresistible options such as the signature Hong Kong egg tart and the refreshing mango soup with sago and pomelo.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, noon to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 and Dhs168. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Shang Palace

Shangri-La’s signature restaurant, Shang Palace is a utopia for authentic Cantonese cuisine. For its weekday lunch deal, diners can indulge in a wide selection of unlimited dim sum favourites such as chicken juice bun, siu mai and steamed Cheungfan from noon until 3pm. It’s priced at Dhs138 for food only, or Dhs168 for soft drinks and tea.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 to Dhs168. Tel: 0(2) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Paradiso

Yas Bay’s Paradiso brings you an irresistible combination of superb starters, mouth-watering mains, and dreamy desserts in a new business lunch menu that launches September 15. Celebrating Italy’s flavours, this multi-course indulgence will have you feeling satiated all week long. Special starters like their burrata heirloom tomatoes and truffle arancini will get you off to the perfect start, with marvellous mains like the ribeye steak and grilled sea bass taking centre stage. Dessert selections like the panna cota sweeten the deal, rounding off a fantastic business lunch deal by the wonderful waterfront.

Paradiso, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs110 for 2 courses, Dhs 130 for 3 courses. Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Come by Dino’s Bistro Italiano at Abu Dhabi’s Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, for their delicious business lunch at this authentic Italian eat in the capital. Pick from the 2 set menu options along with regular à la carte ones, with the package including soft beverages. Throughout the week, you’re able to order dishes inspired by both the sea and land, with rustic flavours being served in the shellfish paired with truffles, slowly braised ox cheeks glazed cod and more.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3:30pm, Dhs115 soft (2 courses), Dhs135 (3 courses). Tel: (0) 2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s new business lunch menu is one to watch out for, with seasonal ingredients and fresh products from Europe that land on your plate right here in the capital. Choose from the Le Petit Menu at Dhs135, a quick two-course option with one starter and a main course, or the more indulgent Le Grand Menu, which features two starters, a main, and a delicious dessert. Each table is also served a mixed-leaf salad with an iconic tomato set, allowing guests to customise their tomato salad to complement their meal.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 Le Petit Menu, Dhs180 Le Grand Menu. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

This spot serves up unique Japanese selections, with one of their most popular offerings being their terrific omakase business lunch. Experience a series of amazing dishes including mochi and coffee, during weekdays from noon to 2.15pm, priced at Dhs199 only for ten thrilling courses.

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.15pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 672 3333, @99sushibaruae