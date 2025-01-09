Sponsored: What a way to celebate!

Fans of motor sports, you don’t want to miss this. The Michelin 24H Race is an automotive experience like no other. And it is taking place in Dubai this weekend from Saturday, January 11 to 12, 2025 at the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai Motor City. And for Dubai Autodrome, it’s a double celebration as the premier motorsport and entertainment venue is turning 20 years old.

The adrenaline-pumping action is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Auto Season calendar, and is part of the 24H Series – a central component on the international motorsport calendar. The endurance race pits world-class teams and drivers against each other in a whopping 24-hour challenge, offering non-stop action.

The best news? You can enjoy action-packed race for free. All you need to do is register for the 24H Dubai race weekend here. And you’re not limited to the action on the circuit. You can enjoy the very many off-track activations, too.

This includes the very exciting gridwalk (this is where the cars line up at the starting line), and fan zone activities which includes food trucks, live entertainment and cultural zones. And of course, you will be able to see the start of the race, which will possibly be the most exciting part of your experience, besides the end of the race, of course.

At the end of the race, you will also be treated to a special firework display. It’s the perfect end to a grand day to celebrate the winning driver and his team, and Dubai Autodrome’s 20th birthday.

Here’s the schedule

Saturday, January 11, 2025:

Fan zone open: 10am Grid walk: 12pm Race Start: 1pm Fireworks: 8pm



Note: The Fan Zone closes 10pm, and spectators are welcome to attend full 24 hours of the race from the Grandstand.

Sunday, January 12, 2025:

Fan zone open: 10am Race finish: 1pm Podium – 1.30pm to 2.30pm



Note: Activities will continue post the race finish and celebrations at the podium until 6pm.

Don’t forget to register for your tickets on dubaiautodrome20.ae

