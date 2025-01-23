Around 30,000 fans are expected to attend…

If you’re one of thousands of fans heading to watch Green Day performing in Dubai next week, take note. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially announced they are extending the Dubai Metro timings for the much-anticipated show at Expo City Dubai.

While the crowds won’t exactly rival that of Expo 2020 Dubai, RTA is taking the stress off your shoulders by extending the Dubai Metro timings on January 27, 2025. The metro will now operate until 12.05am allowing for adoring fans to have a seamless journey back home post the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Live Middle East (@allthingsliveme)



If you have your tickets secured, now all you have to do is ensure you arrive early ahead of the doors opening at 5pm to avoid delays and to make the most of your concert experience.

Oh, and if you don’t have your tickets yet, this is your chance to secure whatever is remaining. You can buy your tickets here. Prices start from Dhs445.

Also, now’s a good time to let you know that the concert takes place at Dubai’s open-air concert venue, so it could get quite chilly. While you obviously want to show off those cool Green Day T-shirts, carry a jacket so you can stay warm and enjoy the concert.

And if you didn’t know, Green Day won’t be performing alone in Dubai. Their act will be supported by The Off Spring – another giant of the 90s American punk scene. They have huge hits such as Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.

The current Offspring line-up extends to lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland (who, fun fact, has a PhD in molecular biology), lead guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, mult-instrument maestro Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

See you there!

@rta_dubai