The big guns are coming to town…

Leading contenders from world tennis have been confirmed for next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and if you’re wondering who’s on their way, you won’t be disappointed. From the men’s side, ATP stars Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aussie Alex de Minaur will lead a fray of top contenders, while the WTA 1000 week will feature the top 10 players in the world, as they bring their A-game to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from February 16 to March 1.

Following what is expected to be a star-studded week of high-octane tennis action, the milestone 25th edition of the WTA-1000 week will make way for the 33rd edition of the ATP week beginning February 24, at this annual celebration of tennis. Top-ranked women’s tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka, currently vying for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne, will lead a galaxy of top players that will also include Polish superstar and 5-time grand slam champion, Iga Swiatek, as well as defending champion Jasmine Paolini from Italy.

Other players that will take to the baseline in Dubai during the women’s week will include 2023 champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, as well as World No. 5 and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng of China, plus top talent including 2018 Dubai finalist Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, February 16 to March 1, 2025, from Dhs55. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com