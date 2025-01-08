Including the city’s most affordable purchase areas…

Dubai’s real estate sector is a hotly discussed topic, with the industry continuing to reach new heights – and rates – in recent years. And to provide residents and prospective buyers with a snapshot of the current market, Dubizzle has unveiled its 2024 real estate market report, detailing the best places to buy and invest across the city right now.

Between November 2023 and November 2024 over Dhs500 billion of sales was done in Dubai’s real estate sector, driven by revised property visas, the expansion of freehold areas, and further government initiatives that continue to make living, working, and visiting in Dubai ever-more attractive. According to dubizzle CEO Haider Ali Khan, demand for properties in the city is ‘at an all time high’, with the off-plan sector receiving ‘unprecedented interest’.

So let’s take a closer look at the data…

Most affordable places to buy and rent apartments and villas

Using their 12-month data from November 2023, Dubizzle has outlined Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) as the leading choice for affordable apartments in Dubai, with the average sale of an apartment in DSO at Dhs805k. For renters, Deira remains the most affordable destination, with the average rental contract sat at Dhs66k.

For villas, the most affordable place to buy and rent is the same – Damac Hills 2. Here, unit asking prices average 1.92 million, and the average annual rent is Dhs115k.

What about properties for investors?

If you’re looking to invest in Dubai real estate, Dubizzle’s market report also outlines the highest return on investment (ROI) across the affordable, mid-tier, and luxury market sectors for both apartments and villas.

In the low-end affordable sector, apartments in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) have a notable 9.98 per cent average ROI, while Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) villas offer an average ROI of 7.7 per cent.

For mid range properties, Living Legends is the place to invest in an apartment, with ROI sitting at 11.16 per cent. For villas, again JVC comes out as the premier destination for high-yielding villa investments, with ROI of 7.7 per cent.

Those looking to splash out on a luxury investment should look to Al Barari, recording the highest ROI for luxury villas at 7.39 per cent. For luxury apartments, Green Community is the place to invest, with a notable ROI of 8.48 per cent.