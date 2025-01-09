The man behind hits The Business and Don’t Be Shy is headed back to Dubai…

Catch Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiesto in Dubai in February 2025 for a one-night-only performance.

The Dutch DJ will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on February 15, and it promises to be an electrifying night. He last performed in the city in February 2025 at Expo City Dubai performing for UNTOLD Dubai. Seems like he can’t get enough of Dubai, and we’re sure the crowds adore him just as much.

If you’ve missed his performances before (or even if you’ve attended them all), snap up your tickets before it’s sold out.

Tickets are already on sale and start from Dhs199. You can make your purchase here. See below for the different price categories.

Tiesto has been previously dubbed “the Godfather of EDM” and has been releasing music since 1994. He’s the producer behind hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy.

He has sold over 36 million albums, has had six Billboard Hot 100 hits and more than 11 billion streams worldwide. He’s performed at major festivals across the world and always gives it his all when he performs, ensuring an unforgettable night for his fans.

Ticket details

Got that credit card out? Great! Here are the five different price categories available.

-Diamond Aisle – Dhs549

-Diamond – Dhs499

– Platinum Aisle – Dhs449

-Platinum – Dhs399

-Floor Standing – Dhs299

-Silver – Dhs299

-Bronze – Dhs199

You can choose to add an exclusive pre-show Live Lounge upgrade before you check out. You will enjoy fast-track entry, free-flowing house beverages, and bites with live entertainment to get the party started.

See you there!

Tiësto in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk Dubai, Dubai, Feb 15, ticket prices from Dhs199, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Article image: Getty Images