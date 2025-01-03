Construction began in 2004, and just six years later, the Burj Khalifa opened…

The Burj Khalifa is firmly recognised across the world as one of Dubai’s most iconic structures, not to mention holding a world record title for being the world’s tallest building. It opened on January 4, 2010, which means the dazzling skyscraper turns a whopping 15 this weekend.

Although no official celebrations have been announced for the big day, you can still flock on over to witness some magic.

Over New Year’s Eve, the Burj Khalifa put on an impressive show with lights, lasers, music, and fireworks to bring in 2025. The extravaganza had people waiting for the show on December 31, 2024 for around 15 hours. And many have said the experience was worth it.

If you missed it for whatever reason, the Burj Khalifa will allow you to relive the magic for a limited time, putting on the same show (sans the fireworks) at 8.30pm, 9.15pm and 10.15pm.

The Burj Khalifa light and laser show will run until March 31, 2025 – so you have plenty of time to plan out an evening with family and friends to watch it. Will we get an extra special treat to help bring in the skyscraper’s birthday? We may have to wait to find out.

Looking oh-so-shinny?

Back in November it was reported that Emaar Properties, the developer behind the world’s tallest tower, has announced that the exterior of the Burj Khalifa has been given an overhaul with a new façade lighting system. The already iconic light show is getting a new RGBW (red, green, blue, white) system. The current static lights will be replaced by colour-changing fixtures and complex lighting effects.

Oh, and if you’re watching the show from Dubai Mall, while you wait, remember to enjoy the Dubai Fountain show outside the mall, grab a bite to eat, or just marvel at the architectural wonder. Thankfully the weather is cool enough to allow you to do so.

Construction on the Burj Khalifa began on January 6, 2004 and officially opened just six years later, on January 4, 2010. That’s just six years to construct over an undeniably impressive 828 meters of pure concrete, steel, glass, and more.

Happy Birthday Burj Khalifa!