The tallest building in the world is getting a glow-up, literally…

Prepare to be dazzled, the Burj Khalifa is getting a brand new lighting system and it’s going to be debuted to the public over the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations on Sunday December 1.

Emaar Properties, the developer behind the world’s tallest tower, has announced that the exterior of the Burj Khalifa has been given an overhaul with a new façade lighting system. The already iconic light show is getting a new RGBW (red, green, blue, white) system. The current static lights will be replaced by colour changing fixtures, and complex lighting effects will now be dazzling the Dubai sky.

The new innovative system will give even more design options to the celebratory displays, and artistic shows that the 829.8-metre building is known for. Although it won’t alter the exterior structure of the building, it’s set to make a stunning change.

The update has been carefully coordinated and the system has gone through a 6-month mock-up testing period to ensure seamless integration. The Burj Khalifa is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on January 4, so the update comes just in time to celebrate the occasion in true Dubai style.

The light show typically runs every 30 minutes during the evenings of the peak months in Dubai and its a huge tourist attraction along with the fountain shows.

Dubai is known for jaw-dropping light shows and celebratory displays that wow millions, yes millions, of tourists every single year. Located on Bluewaters, on the other side of the city, the Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, is also known for dynamic light displays and is hopefully due to re-open soon after being closed for two years.

New Years Eve in Dubai is also due to be full of mind-blowing, innovative celebrations including fireworks, live shows and more.

