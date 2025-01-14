Did you notice the change?

Notice that your phone network name changed to ‘MBZSAT’ this morning? If you’re wondering why, in short, it’s to celebrate the UAE’s space mission – launch of the satellite project, called MBZSAT.

The satellite project was initially announced in 2020 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It was named in honour of the UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

After the successful testing phase, the satellite was transported to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA where it was awaiting the final launch preparations. And the big day finally arrived with the SpaceX rocket shooting off to space on January 14, 2025.

What exactly is MBZSAT?

It was fully developed by Emirati engineers at Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) further showcasing the major leap in the UAE’s space ventures. It is said to be one of the most advanced satellites in the region.

According to the MBRSC, MBZSAT will be equipped with a high-tech ‘automated system for arranging images round-the-clock, ensuring that it provides the highest quality standards of satellite images intended for commercial use globally.’

‘It will contribute to meeting the growing commercial demand for high-resolution satellite images that will show details within an area of less than one square meter, which will be one of the most advanced features ever,’ the mission statement on the official website stated. It added that the imagery will ‘support a wide variety of uses within mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, navigation, infrastructure management, and disaster relief efforts, to name a few. The utility of satellite imagery in aiding and tackling natural disasters is, in particular, very important, as they can help gauge the severity of the calamity, help plan relief efforts and aid in rebuilding efforts.’

The mission was originally set to launch in 2024 but was postponed due to delays from other more ‘high priority’ missions.

You can watch the launch here: live.mbrsc.ae

We wish all the best to the UAE for this space mission.

@mbrspacecentre

Images: Dubai Media Office