Stars, surprises, and swings…

It’s been another exciting week in the UAE, with famous faces popping up and celebrities spotted all over the place. Whether they’re dining out or delivering unforgettable performances, the UAE is the ultimate playground for A-listers.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Huda Kattan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUDA BEAUTY (@hudabeauty)

Huda Kattan hosted an exclusive event at Delano Dubai to celebrate the launch of Huda Beauty’s Ube collection. The star-studded night was filled with glamour, beauty insiders, and plenty of excitement. The new collection has already created a buzz, and the event cemented its place as one of the season’s most talked-about gatherings.

Kehlani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

Adding to the excitement at Huda’s event, R&B superstar Kehlani made a surprise appearance that had the guests buzzing. Known for her soulful voice and electric stage presence, Kehlani delivered a surprise performance that was the highlight of the night.

Terry Crews

Hollywood’s Terry Crews was spotted enjoying a night out at Clap, the award-winning Japanese restaurant in DIFC. With its rooftop views and exceptional menu, the venue proved to be the perfect spot for Crews to unwind and enjoy the vibrant Dubai scene.

Golf Royalty at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic drew some of the world’s top golfers to Emirates Golf Club for an unforgettable tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton)



This year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic champion, Tyrrell Hatton, impressed fans with his stellar performance. He celebrated his win with smiles and shared his love for the event on Instagram.

Rory McIlroy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)



Fresh off winning the Steve Ballesteros Award, Rory McIlroy lit up the course, drawing huge crowds with his golf mastery. He also praised the event and expressed gratitude for his stay at Atlantis The Royal.

Jon Rahm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm)



Jon Rahm was also spotted at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, showcasing his skill and precision on the course while enjoying the competitive spirit of the event.

Daniel Hillier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)



Daniel Hillier made waves with his stylish play, showing why he’s one to watch on the golf scene.

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hero Dubai Desert Classic (@dubaidcgolf)



The Hojgaard twins brought their A-game, wowing the crowd with their precision and flair, calling the event one of their favourites.

Adam Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scott (@adamscottofficial)



Adam Scott impressed on the greens, later sharing highlights of his games and enthusiasm for the Dubai Desert Classic.

Images: Instagram