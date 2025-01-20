Happy Monday!

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from golden sunsets with delicious sips to breakfast with penguins, a detoxing spa treatment, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, January 20

Experience a miniature Winter Village

Parents, take the little ones for an escape to the UAE’s largest miniature Winter Village in Oli Oli. The Magical Winterland is bringing the joys of winter to the children’s play museum, complete with majestic snowy mountains, a bustling ski slope, and even the dazzling Northern Lights. Book a PLUS ticket (Dhs169 for one child and one adult) for access. The experience ends on February 16.

OliOli, Al Quoz, Dubai, ticket cost Dhs169 for one child and one adult, Tel: (0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Let’s get down to business (and lunch)

Kaspia Dubai’s business lunch offers the choice of two courses for Dhs135, or three courses for Dhs155. You can dine indoors surrounded by the Kaspia’s chic interiors or alfresco on the terrace. Options for appetisers include seared tuna salad and salmon carpaccio, while mains include beef stroganoff with tender wagyu beef and creamy mash, pistachio-crusted seabass, while desserts include a velvety tiramisu or honey cake. Yum. The business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12pm t0 5pm.

Kaspia, DIFC, Gate Village Building 2, Dubai, business lunch avail Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs135 for two courses or Dhs155 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @kaspia.dxb

Tuesday, January 21

Golden sunsets at Aelia

Picture this. When the Dubai skies transform into a canvas of gold, you and your mates will be sipping on beverages and enjoying gourmet bites at Aelia at The Link, One Za’abeel. The Chic at Six deal offers a perfect spot to pause and soak in those stunning views of the city. You will enjoy one complimentary beverage on ordering from a selection of beverages and two gourmet bites. The deal takes place on weekdays, from Monday to Friday, from 6pm to 8pm.

Aelia, Za’abeel The Link, 25th floor, Dubai, Chic at Six deal avail Mon to Fri 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)04 666 1617. thelinkdubai.com/aelia

Have breakfast with penguins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Snap up the chance to spend the morning with penguins at Ski Dubai for just Dhs195. The deal includes breakfast at North 28 after you spend around 25 to 30 minutes with the penguins at the snow park. It’s available only on Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30am. You can read about the experience here, and you can make your bookings on skidxb.com

Breakfast with Penguins, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, deal avail on Tues and Thurs, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)4 409 4000. skidxb.com

Wednesday, January 22

Tuck into Indian food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohalla (@mohallarestaurant)

It’s India’s Republic Day on January 26, and if you have a hankering for Indian food this week, try Mohalla. The award-winning Indian street food restaurant has introduced new, fresh regional Indian dishes, bringing authentic flavours to your table. Try the creamy Nimona paneer, Sorshe dum aloo, murgh kesar kaliya, and matka murgh. Visit the restaurant located at the popular Dubai Design District, or order online via Deliveroo.

Mohalla, Dubai Design Destrict Building no 5, Dubai, open daily, Mon to Fri 12pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)52 542 1937. @mohallarestaurant Detox Santai Spa by Mandara is offering a detox spa treatment that includes a 30-minute warm stone back massage and your choice between a 20-minute scalp massage or foot massage. This relaxing 50-minute session will cost you just Dhs389, and you can avail yourself of the deal between 10am to 10pm. Book here. New Year Detox at Santai Spa by Mandara, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, deal avail daily from 10am to 10pm, Dhs389 per person. Tel: (0)4 501 8270. hhoteldubai.com

Thursday, January 23

Cheers, ladies!

St Trop in Waldorf Astoria DIFC ladies’ night offers a chic setting for your catch-ups. Book from 6pm to indulge in three hours of free-flowing drinks from grape to bubbles, spirits, and mixed beverages. You can also savour three food items from a curated menu for just Dhs199 per lady.

St Trop, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, DIFC, every Thurs from 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per lady. Tel: (0)4 515 9800. @sttrop.difc

A glamorous evening awaits

On Thursday from 8pm, head on over to FIVE Palm Jumeirah to Jade for indulgence and elegance. At the cocktail bar and lounge, indulge in a three-course dim sum selection and three drinks for just Dhs250. Your bites include classic truffle dumpling, turnip puff, and roasted duck pot sticker. It pairs perfectly with the signature cocktails and bubbles on offer. The bar is tucked away on the second floor of the signature Chinese restaurant, Maiden Shanghai.

Jade Cocktail Bar and Lounge, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Thurs 8pm to 11pm, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Supplied