When it’s unparalleled sunset and city views from one of the world’s most luxurious hotel properties you’re after, head to SoBe Rooftop Lounge at W Dubai – The Palm, where a menu of marvellous delights awaits you across a series of exciting themed nights.

With creative mixology, catchy house and soul tunes and a menu of tapas-style plates perfect for sharing, experience this stunning location with an array of attractive happenings that cater to every kind of diner and bar goer who desires the ideal view of Dubai’s skyline.

Happy hour at Wowed

This is just the spot you need to head to, to catch that mesmerising Dubai sunset as it shines down on the city’s breathtaking skyline. Wowed lets you unwind and savour an evening accented by refreshing beverages, before sunset makes way for a charming night with high-energy DJ beats leading the way for an unforgettable experience. Wowed welcomes guests Monday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm, and Sunday 5pm to 1am, with prices beginning at Dhs39 during this very happy hour.

Ladies Night at Scandalous

Head to this incredible rooftop location on the Palm that boasts brilliant 360-degree views of the city, where a hugely-popular, rule-defying ladies’ night sets the stage for the ultimate girls’ night out. For three whole hours, indulge in unlimited beverages for Dhs120 and half-off their food menu, and if you gents reading this want to check out this one-of-a-kind nightlife venue, you’ll be able to grab unlimited beverages for three hours at Dhs250, with the same amazing 50 per cent off the food menu applicable for you. Every Wednesday to banish those mid-week blues, from 8pm to 11pm.

Specials

Start your week the right way at SoBe, where tropical vibes and great drinks await. Indulge in Miami-inspired beverages from 8pm to midnight for Dhs39, followed by special beverages on Tuesdays from 8pm to midnight at Dhs39, and classic cocktails on Thursdays – same time, same price. Because no matter what kind of fun night out you want, this really is the place to SoBe.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. sobedubai.com.