Start your engines…

It’s rare to walk anywhere in Dubai without spotting a supercar or a good ol’ classic car. And when you do, you can’t help but let out a ‘wow’ gazing at the steel beauties. If you’re a fan of cars, then consider heading over to Safa Park on February 2 for the Grand Picnic, where you will be surrounded by these jaw-dropping four-wheelers.

The Grand Picnic is hosted by Flat12 Cafe – the very same cafe in Dubai Maritime City that showcases a rotating collection of heritage motors and iconic sports cars.

The picnic takes over the lush grounds of Safa Park, transforming the space into a paradise for car enthusiasts, food lovers, and even families seeking a truly unique day out. At the venue, you can feast your eyes on classic cars, sports cars, supercars, and even motorcycles and trucks.

There’s a vintage-inspired dress code that really helps set the mood and will teleport guests back in time.

For families, there’s a dedicated kids’ entertainment zone with interactive games, activities, and creative zones. The mood is further set by the live music performances and bands bringing the park to life.

For foodies, pick from a line-up of Emirati brands, including LENTO, Pie Planet, LIT Pizzeria, Knot Bakehouse, Dubai Food Babes, GOAT Burger, KUHP Ice Cream, Honestry, and Flat12 Café.

The cost to check out a cool event? A mere Dhs5 per person, and this is just for park entry. The actual event is free to attend. Book your tickets for a hassle-free journey on the Dubai Municipality app, Destinations and More. You can download it on the App Store here and on Google Play here.

Grand Picnic at Safa Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Dubai, Feb 2, 10am to 7pm, Dhs5 ticket entry to Safa Park.@thegrandpicnic.ae

Images: Flat.12