Whether you’re on that new year, new me self-improvement mission, or you’re just a lifelong ambassador for activating Beast Mode, we have some incredible news for you.

Opening today, Thursday January 9, the new gym from elite active brand Wellfit is a new PB for fitness facilities in Dubai Marina.

The 35,000 sqft wellness palace occupies two floors of Fattan Marine Towers (12 and 13), and offers an incredible collection of ways to complete your swole goals, and recover in a soothing sanctum of effortless luxury.

Gratifying gains

The membership package which is currently on promotion at around Dhs700 per month includes access to all their award-winning classes (around 200 each month); the premium spa facilities – cryo and hydrotherapy massage beds, compression boots, ice baths, infrared saunas, steam rooms and experiential showers; the cutting edge Life Cycle cardio stations, expansive hyper-modern free weight collection and pin machine equipment; the alfresco and indoor gym spaces; the industry-leading gamified Wellfit app which rewards improvement with redeemable discounts on membership and enticing F&B offers; MMA striking area; circuit and HIIT sessions; breathtaking 360º panoramic Marina, Ain Dubai and JBR views; and entry into the other UAE Wellfit locations (including the 75,000sqft Wellfit Jumeirah Village Circle – named Superclub of the Year for two years running at the REPs Industry Awards, Meydan and Aljada).

Fuel for fitness

The gym also hosts a branch of the healthy-eating restaurant Hungry Wolves, and world-famous juice bar, BOOST – for when you need to pick up little sumthin’ sumthin on-the-go that is both suspiciously deliciously, and scandalously nutritious.

Talking about the launch, George Flooks, CEO of Arada’s fitness and wellness division, the company that operates Wellfit, said: “Wellfit Marina sets a new standard for fitness enthusiasts in one of Dubai’s most popular residential districts, offering a high-end, personalized experience to individual and duo members. With cutting-edge fitness technology and premium recovery services, the club is poised to become the leading high-end fitness destination in Dubai Marina.”

Wellfit Dubai Marina, Floors 12 and 13 Fattan Marine Towers, open now. wellfit.me. @wellfit

