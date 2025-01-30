Big names, big games at OFFLIMITS…

OFFLIMITS is coming to the capital soon and the list of artists to take the stage at the show keeps getting better and better. The latest name to be added to the lineup is world-renowned Ukrainian DJ duo ARTBAT , set to set the stage on fire with an electrifying set, guaranteed.

The internationally-acclaimed duo will be joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, One Republic, Kaiser Chiefs and more to entertain crowds with a night of musical greatness from across the board. These names have been announced as headliners for the main stage and the second stage, and ARTBAT will bring their signature blend of melodic-techno and high-octane sets.

The duo’s innovative mix of atmospheric deep house beats and driving rhythms has earned them spots on the world’s most prestigious stages, and their OFFLIMITS debut will be no exception. The capital is waiting to welcome them.

What is OFFLIMITS?

OFFLIMITS is the new brand of fantastic festivals in the capital, announced in early December of last year as set to take place on April 26 at Etihad Park. One night only at Yas Island, with incredible artists taking the stage and expertly-curated musical experiences for all.

The festival will be bringing together talent from all over the world – global talent on a local stage across multiple genres- but music is not the end of it. It’s a complete celebration of art, culture and all things cool. Find here,i nternationally acclaimed artists, art installations, and unique cultural experiences celebrating creativity, innovation, and diversity.

Grab your tickets here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out who’s about to be announced next. Read here for artists already announced. For more information, including the full lineup, ticket details, and festival experience, visit www.offlimitsfestival.com.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

