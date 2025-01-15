The hottest ticket in town just got hotter…

OneRepublic will join Ed Sheeran at the Offlimits Music Festival in Abu Dhabi, it has been announced today.

The American pop-rock band will take to the stage on Saturday April 26 for the debut festival at Etihad Park.

They will also be joined by the Kaiser Chiefs (yes, *that* song will be stuck in your head all day now).

OneRepublic are best known for hits including Counting Stars, Apologize and Good Life.

They formed in 2002 and are fronted by songwriter Ryan Tedder.

Fans heading to the Yas Island venue should be particularly excited about their reputation as a high-energy live band.

Their debut album in 2007, Dreaming Out Loud, earned them a Grammy nomination.

They followed this up with Waking Up in 2009, Native in 2013 and Oh My My in 2016.

As for Ed Sheeran, does he even need an introduction?

He’s only headlined Glastonbury and won so many awards he’s probably lost count by now.

Tickets are available to purchase through the festival’s website here.

Abu Dhabi has an embarrassment of riches to look forward to this year, after already being spoiled by Coldplay’s tour.

In February, iconic American signing Christina Aguilera will return to the capital for the first time in 17 years.

She will perform at Saadiyat Nights on Saturday February 15.

Offlimits Music Festival, Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, Saturday April 26, offlimitsfestival.com

Images: Supplied