The holy month begins…

The moon has been sighted, Ramadan 2025 is officially here, and will begin on Saturday, March 1 in the UAE, as confirmed by the UAE Council For Fatwa this evening. The holy month marks a time of fasting, reflection, and spiritual connection for Muslims across the country. As Ramadan 2025 begins, we wish everyone observing a Ramadan Kareem – a month filled with peace and blessings.

Ramadan timings and work hours

With the first day of Ramadan now confirmed, fasting hours will begin at Fajr (pre-dawn prayer) and end at Maghrib (sunset prayer) each day. As always, the UAE adjusted its work hours and public services in line with Ramadan timings, and residents can expect shorter working hours. Official Ramadan working hours for both the public and private sectors have been announced.

The spirit of giving

Ramadan is also a time of giving, with communities coming together to support those in need through charity initiatives, food drives, and acts of kindness. Whether it’s donating meals or contributing to local causes, the spirit of generosity is at the heart of this month. Stay tuned as we share a guide on how you can give back and make a difference this Ramadan.

A month of tradition and community

Throughout the month, the UAE comes alive with a unique atmosphere – majestic Ramadan tents, special Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, and a strong sense of community. Restaurants and hotels across the country will offer curated Iftar buffets and Suhoors, while mosques will see increased attendance for nightly Taraweeh prayers.