Alexa, what are things to do in Dubai this weekend?

From indoors to outdoors, musicals to new escape rooms, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Dubai this Easter weekend.

Friday, April 18

Listen to the sounds of Adele

At Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, on Friday, April 18, from 7pm there’s an incredible live perfomance taking place and for Adele lovers, it’s not to be missed. Audiences will experience the ultimate Adele tribute, starring Natalie Black, you may have spotted her on TV before.

Recognised as the world’s leading Adele tribute act, Natalie brings power, emotion, and authenticity to every performance. With Adele’s record-breaking success, including over 120 million albums sold, 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, an Oscar, and multiple global chart-topping singles, this is a night of unmissable sing-along anthems, from Hello to Rolling in the Deep.

Tickets are priced at Dhs135 per person, which includes a house beverage, and a special Showtime menu will be available for those wanting to dine before or during the show. Grab tickets here.

Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, from 7pm, Dhs135. Tel: 042453988, reservations@skelmorehospitalitypartners.com @showtimeuae @trumpgolfdubai

Bring the kids to an Easter event View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Square Center Dubai (@timessquaredxb) Head down to Times Square Center for the completely free Everything Springaling event. From April 18 to 20, 2pm to 7pm, where the mall embraces the spirit of spring with high-energy entertainment and hands-on activities for the whole family. Think egg decoration and painting, bunny ears painting, face painting, mug art and more.

The mischievous MAGIC PHIL will be there to dazzle you, along with interactive storytelling and lively songs performed by Alice and her Wonderland friends. Think music, adventure and larger-than-life characters bringing the magic of spring to life on stage. It’s a whimsical, family-friendly celebration not to be missed. There’s even a costume competition for a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and shopping vouchers worth Dhs2000. Kids are encouraged to wear their brightest and best Easter fancy dress and take part in the costume parade for a chance to win amazing prizes. Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, April 18 to 20, 2pm to 7pm, free entry, @timessquaredxb

Try a fun new indoor activity

SENSAS, the fully immersive, multi-sensory adventure has opened in Dubai. An indoor activity that challenges the way you experience the world. SENSAS was originally launched in France and is now captivating audiences across the globe, with it’s newest location opened in Dubai. SENSAS invites guests to disconnect from the ordinary and dive into a thrilling, 2-hour journey that puts all five senses to the test. If you’re looking for activities in Dubai, this will be a great one to pass the time.

SENSAS Dubai, 24 19D Street Goshi City Warehouse 4, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, open daily, 2-hour experience, age 7+, from Dhs130, @sensas_uae

Saturday, April 19

Do the famous 360 pool party

The pool party is staged between 3pm and 8pm, with the brunch inclusions available between 4pm and 8pm. Guests will be served free-flowing premium beverages for four hours and pass-around food, there’s a live DJ naturally with a soundtrack building up to a big sundowner crescendo. It’s priced at Dhs550 for the indoor lounge, but the real magic happens out in the infinity pool of course where the package is Dhs975. It’s going to sell out so book now at auraskypool.com.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Sat April 19, from Dhs550. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

Work out for free on the beach

There’s a pop up from Reset Fitness is popping up at Barasti Beach this Saturday for a morning workout that’s totally free and open to all fitness levels (kids 10+ welcome too). The bodyweight beach session kicks off at 7.30am, followed by a complimentary recovery station by UPANDRUNNING. Guests can then refuel with Barasti’s own Sunrise Wellness Menu, packed with fresh juices, smoothie blends, and breakfast bites (purchased separately).

Barasti Beach, Dubai Marina, 7:30am, free of charge, @barastibeach

Head to Abu Dhabi for Les Misérables in theatre

Theatre fans, if you’ve been too busy to realise, Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is currently in Abu Dhabi running at the Etihad Arena. The worldwide popular show raised the curtains for its opening performance on April 10 and its last show takes place on April 20, 2025. Meaning this is your last weekend to go and check it out.

If you want to hear the people sing, snap up those tickets now on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net

Sunday, April 20

Try the newest Dubai beach club

There’s a new beach club in town and it’s one to check out. Bask just opened in the Fairmont the Palm. Bask is open daily from 7am to 7pm (Monday to Wednesday) and keeping the party going till 11pm from Thursday to Sunday. Choose your vibe, laid-back in the morning, or lively by night. Grab a day pass fully redeemable with sunbed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at Dhs250 per person on weekdays and Dhs300 per person on weekends. It’s pet friendly too from 7am to 7pm.

Bask Beach Club, Fairmont the Palm Dubai, 7am to 7pm Mon to Thursday, 7am to 11pm Thursday to Sun, Dhs250 for redeemable sunbed, @baskdubai

Appreciate some art

The region’s largest contemporary art fair is back for another exciting edition. The 11th edition of World Art Dubai is here – you can’t miss it. The holy grail of art exhibitions will run from April 17 to 20, 2025. This year, brought to you in collaboration with Dubai Culture at the, World Art Dubai 2025 is all about empowering local and international creative prowess, bringing together over 400 artists and galleries from more than 65 countries. Expect to find entertainment, learning, and of course, affordable art for all.

World Art Dubai, Zabeel Halls 1, 2, 3, World Trade Centre, Dubai, Apr 17 to 20, Dhs20, @worldartdubai

Head to a Disney+ pop up

Disney+ is bringing a taste of its iconic series and movies beachside in delicious fashion, and it’s available for you to enjoy for one weekend only. On April 19 and 20 from 4pm to 9pm, the coolest pop-up you’ve ever experienced will be on Kite Beach, and it’s serving up sweet treats inspired by some of your favourite content on Disney+.

Kite Beach, Dubai, April 19 and 20, 4pm to 9pm. @disneyplus