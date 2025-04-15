Get ready to rock…

Abu Dhabi’s OFFLIMITS Festival is bringing some huge names to the capital on Saturday April 26, and if you’ve followed whatson.ae, you’ll have caught all of our announcements on Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic, Kaiser Chiefs, and other top talent heading to Abu Dhabi for this all-night musical celebration at Etihad Park.

Now, we have the full schedule of when all your favourite artists will take to the stage.

For the uninitiated, OFFLIMITS is a brand-new, one-night only, all-night entertainment festival coming to Yas Island on April 26. Shows will take place across 4 zones: T11 Stage, Meteor Stage, Club X Stage, and Head Stage.

At the T11 Stage, hum-along heroes One Republic take to the stage at 7.55pm, before they make way for pop superstar Ed Sheeran who will bust out his songbook of superhits beginning at 9.45pm. Earlier in the day, Ben & Ben will play their Filipino indie-folk pop hits at 5.15pm. Other artists performing on the T11 include Zeyne at 6.10pm, Leony at 4.35 and others.

Over at the Meteor Stage, “Ruby” hitmakers Kaiser Chiefs will play at 8.15pm, right after Faithless takes to the stage at 6.45pm for a whole hour. Earlier in the evening, Fun Lovin’ Criminals will play at 5.45pm.

At the Club X Stage, the show begins with Katty Leen at 3.30pm, followed by Sam Tonic and Mister Levier, before Matt Sochon plays the last set of the night from 8.45pm.

Katty and Sam will also be performing at the Head Stage following their performances at Club X, as will dance duo Altego, and Mancha.

Make sure you plan your shows smartly to get the best of all worlds at OFFLIMITS.

But more on the talent…

Get set to welcome an exciting mix of world-class talent, including electronic legends Faithless, alternative powerhouse Sevdaliza, funky rockers Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and several emerging artists including Zeyne, a rising Palestinian-Jordan pop star, Altego, fast-rising German pop talent Leony, and electrifying DJ and percussionist duo DJ Mancha and Anastasis Voukis, plus Taya Kruzz, Matt Sochon, That Different DJ, and more.

Also joining the stellar line-up on Yas will be Ben & Ben, one of the Philippines’ own indie folk-pop bands known for their fun performances and hit tracks such as “Leaves”, “Kathang Isip”, and “Pagtingin”.

Ben & Ben has endeared itself to many with their heartfelt lyrics, unique musicality, and their electric vibe onstage. In the prime of their youth, the band is keen on dedicating themselves to bringing richness to the music they create through songs of hope, love and positivity.

Background check…

OFFLIMITS is a brand new addition to the energy-packed list of fantastic festivals in the capital, announced in early December of last year as set to take place on April 26 at Etihad Park. One night only at Yas Island, with incredible artists taking the stage and expertly-curated musical experiences for all.

While the hotly-anticipated entertainment extravaganza will be bringing talent from around the world to Etihad Park, there’s more than music to be enjoyed. It’s a complete celebration of art, culture and all things cool, and you’ll be able to experience internationally-acclaimed artists, art installations, and unique cultural experiences that celebrate creativity, innovation, and diversity.

Grab your tickets here.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495.@offlimitsmusicfestival. platinumlist.net