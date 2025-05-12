Another weekend, another things to do in Dubai this weekend listing…

The transition between May and June – there’s loads of things to do this weekend in Dubai, from discovering new foodie concepts to pampering yourself, getting stuck into a workshop, partying hard and shopping, shopping, shopping till you drop. These are all the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, May 30

Kick off the weekend with a party

Word is out – Salmon Guru is turning 3 and hosting the most epic party one can think of. For one night only, the bar is flying in the teams from Salmon Guru Madrid and Milano for an epic guest shift, with limited-edition drinks and the launch of a bold new food and cocktail menu.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Fri, May 30, from 9pm, Tel: (0) 52 814 9537, @salmongurudubai

Tuck into a wine and cheese night

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7pm till closing. Two and a half hours of free flowing wine and a hot bites board, all for just Dhs199. Upgrade for Dhs50 for a curated charcuterie board.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, 7.30pm till closing, Dhs199, @jonesthegrocer

Go summer shopping

Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend is back – this is the most exciting weekend for shoppers with the season’s biggest-ever discounts of up to 90 per cent. Running from May 3o to June 1, this is the hotly-anticipated 3 day super sale – a citywide slash of up to 90 per cent at some of the most famous retail names. Read more here.

Stock up on (gourmet) snacks for the weekend

Odeon’s gourmet store section is what dreams are truly made of. Stocked to the top with French goods, from different kids of chocolate, candy, crisps, spreads and condiments to fresh seafood, freshly-baked bread, cured meat cuts, cheeses, dairy products and more. You want it, they have it.

Odeon, Jumeirah, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 340 2272, @odeondubai

Saturday, May 31

Indulge in a supper club

Supper club ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau brought to you by Chef Vikram, is hosting a supper club table this May 31. How many supper clubs is too many? We don’t know but we also don’t believe in that philosophy. DM to reserve your spot.

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau, Sat, May 31, 8pm, @etthembytcb

Do a fun workshop

Taking place at the Tashkeel Markerspace, day one of this three-day workshop will take you into fresco painting, with a deep dive into traditional and conceptual fresco techniques. From layering lime and sand to preparing natural pigments, students will experience fresco as a physical, chemical, and poetic phenomenon.

The Art of Fresco: History, Technique, and Contemporary Exploration with Chafa Ghaddar, Tashkeel Markerspace, Alserkal Avenue, Sat, May 31, 10am to 2pm, @tashkeelstudio

Pamper yourself

Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is offering a wellness daycation with a 60-minute bespoke Aromatherapy Massage, complimentary access to all the spa facilities, the beach and the leisure pools. Perfect for some weekend TLC.

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, Sat to Sun, Dhs980 per guest, Tel: (0) 4 366 6818, @talisespa

Welcome the sunset with a night swim

Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, has returned. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Sunday, June 1

Check out the brand-new Culinara

Culinara Social Dining is the latest addition to The Link’s foodie offerings, and an interesting departure from the ethos of the venue so far, with 12 curated, homegrown concepts filling the space. Discover the lineup here.

Culinara Social Dining, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, @culinaradubai

Live it up at Sky2.0 one last time

Beloved nightlife spot Sky2.0 is bidding farewell to Dubai this weekend, and you can’t miss this epic closing night. After six years, it’s time to say goodbye to one of our favourites. Show up – one last time.

Sky2.0, D3, May 29, 30, 31, from 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 58 633 3633, @sky2.0dubai

Try a boujee Sunday Roast

MìMì Meì Faìr has a new Sunday Roast, but with a Cantonese twist – apple wood-roasted peking duck carved tableside, paired with handmade pancakes, a selection of refined starters, signature sides, and optional Oscietra or Beluga caviar for those feeling indulgent.

MìMì Meì Faìr, Address Residences Dubai Opera, Sun, from 12pm, Dhs188, Tel: (0) 4 570 0825, @mimimeifairdubai

Sip and paint

Head over to La Cantine Beach where you can wind down the weekend with a curated sip and paint experience led by Dubai’s premier creative workshop company, Design & Dine The package includes a professionally guided painting session and two beverages, set against the golden tones of sunset by the shore.

La Cantine Beach, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Sun, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Dhs299, Tel: (0) 4 556 6255, @lacantinebeachdubai

