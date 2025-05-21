29,000 people were fined last year…

Nearly 29,000 people received a fine in the UAE in 2024 for failing to stop at the extended stop sign on a school bus, Gulf News reports. The stop sign is used to protect children from traffic as they get on or off the school buses in the country and failing to stop can result in you receiving a hefty fine. If you do happen to be fined, it will cost you Dhs1,000 and 10 black points for motorists.

The Ministry of Interior released the statistics and the most violations were reported in Abu Dhabi with 23,787 violations, Dubai had 4,990 violations and the other emirates had less with Ajman receiving 104 violations, Sharjah with 36 and Fujairah with 3.

So remember, if you come across the sign, you must halt in either direction or face the penalties.

There are some new ways to receive a fine in the UAE and we’ve been keeping an eye on them, Now, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced penalties for those that don’t adhere to appropriate standards with respect to installing satellite dishes, and also hanging laundry on public facing roads. There are also fines for dirty and abandoned cars in the UAE. The DMT has announced that as per regulations enlisted in Act 2, 2012 (Clause 62), “leaving a vehicle in public places in a way that distorts the general appearance, including leaving the vehicle dirty” could result in a fine of Dhs500 for the first offence, Dhs1,000 if committed a second time and as much as Dhs2,000 for a third, and any repeated violations.

