A 1.5 billion dirham transformation…

In 2024, Abu Dhabi announced a blueprint containing plans outlining the city’s Tourism Strategy 2030. Its main goal is to increase the number of visitors from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030.

To achieve this, there will be several key initiatives focusing on new offerings which include an increase in the number of hotel rooms. And Aldar Properties PJSC – a real estate development company owned by the Abu Dhabi government is playing a huge part in this.

Aldar’s hotel portfolio will undergo a 1.5 billion dirham transformation which includes enhancements and upgrades to existing hotels, and introducing new brands to the capital.

Here’s what we know so far…

Waldorf Astoria

Aldar has partnered with Hilton to operate the Eastern Mangroves hotel under the well-reputed Waldorf Astoria brand. Upgrades will be made to transform the rooms and suites, plus the leisure and event facilities. Enhancements will be made to the promenade and marina, and we can also expect retail outlets. Further enhancements will also be made to the residences.

Straylight Yas, Vignette Collection

Aldar is revising the master plan for Yas Plaza, turning the six-hotel complex into a fully integrated resort. It will be renamed Straylight Yas, Vignette Collection. The resort will have access to a private beach and will include beachfront suites to provide even more choices for guests. Once completed (expected Q4 2025), Straylight Yas will be the largest Vignette Collection resort in the world.

Nurai Island

Nurai Island will also undergo a major facelift to further elevate the resort as Abu Dhabi’s ultra-luxury island destination. Its existing villas, restaurants, spa, gym, and beach club will all be renovated following which there will be a major expansion of the island to add on more luxurious villas, a ballroom, a community hub, and a jetty. The upgrades will turn the resort into the largest of its kind in the region.

Furthermore, Aldar’s flagship hospitality assets in Ras Al Khaimah – Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island will also undergo renovations in phases which will include upgrades to guest rooms, and expansions done to restaurants, entertainment offerings and public spaces.

Nobu Hotel

And of course, we can’t forget Aldar’s plans to develop the Nobu Hotel on Saadiyat Island’s Mamsha beach. No official date has been announced, but we do know it will be in 2027.

@aldar

Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection, an IHG Hotel

Yas Plaza and Tilal Liwa Hotel in Al Dhafra, which closed for renovations in April 2024, have launched the gorgeous new Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection, an IHG Hotel.

Images: Supplied and archive