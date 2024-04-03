We can’t wait to see all the capital ideas…

Abu Dhabi has announced a blueprint containing plans outlining the city’s Tourism Strategy 2030. It was approved by HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Spearheaded by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the ambitious plans include massive expansions and developments in the tourism sector.

The Tourism Strategy 2030 marks a pivotal moment in Abu Dhabi’s transformative journey. pic.twitter.com/3uPNOW0fAV — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) April 3, 2024

The main goal is to increase visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030 with a seven per cent year-on-year growth.

To achieve this, DCT announced 26 key initiatives focusing on new offerings and city activations. This will include new cultural sites, theme parks, retail offerings and more, all of which will be unveiled over the next few years.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s event calendar will also see a significant increase in year-round concerts, festivals and family events.

The capital will also see an increase in hotel rooms spanning various categories from accessible to luxury options, glamping and more.

Road, public transport and infrastructure will also be enhanced to facilitate visitors. Travel will also be simplified to boost visitor inflow. This includes streamlining the visa process.

Moreover, flight capacities will also increase with both local and international airlines.

In the past few years alone we have seen some huge megaprojects opening their doors in the capital. This includes the WB hotel; The Yas Bay Waterfront; The National Aquarium and many more.

Megaprojects on the horizon…

We will update you on any new announcements under the Tourism Strategy 2030, but don’t forget, we already have several upcoming megaprojects currently in the works such as the Natural History Museum, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Velodrome Abu Dhabi, and more.

Stay tuned for all updates!

Images: Getty Images and supplied