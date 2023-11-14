The development on Saadiyat Island’s Mamsha beach will also feature a boutique collection of residences…

The iconic Nobu brand is coming to Abu Dhabi. But residents of the UAE capital won’t just be able to look forward to fine Japanese fare. As alongside a Nobu restaurant, a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2027.

The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove.

Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check-in to one of 125 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, relax and drink in the views from a stunning rooftop bar, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club. It will become the UAE’s second Nobu beach club after Nobu by the Beach, which opened earlier in 2023 at Atlantis The Royal.

Alongside the gorgeous beachfront resort, Nobu Hospitality and Aldar are collaborating on a boutique collection of ultra-luxury Nobu-branded residences, which Aldar has just officially launched. Unrolling against the backdrop of one of the UAE’s most beautiful beaches, the 88 spacious apartments, range from one- to three-bedrooms, with a furhter collection of exclusive penthouses and sky villas available.

The aesthetic blends Nobu’s Japanese design and hospitality with modern luxuries, and each apartment will feature stunning views of the sea and the instantly recognisable Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Additional facilities for residents include a movie screening room, swimming pools and gym and an upscale lounge.

More on Saadiyat Grove

On the Mamsha Al Saadiyat beachfront, the Nobu Hospitality emporium will add to an already impressive collection of restaurants including What’s On Award winners Raclette and Antonia. It will form part of the wider Saadiyat Grove development, a blended leisure, commercial and residential project that will link Abu Dhabi’s culture mega projects. These include the already open cultural icon Louvre Abu Dhabi and upcoming megaproject the Natural History Museum, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum.