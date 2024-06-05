5 fun new gaming and entertainment spots to get excited for in Dubai

From licensed bars with crazy golf courses to trampoline parks and golf simulators…

There’s a new wave of destinations opening their doors in right now – and we’re here for it. Say hello to the city’s slew of new indoor entertainment destinations. Adults-only mini golf spots peppered with bars, augmented reality cricket sims at a licensed hub, and a new family-friendly adventure park set to become the biggest in Dubai, are just a handful of summer openings to get excited for.

Here are 5 fun new gaming and entertainment spots coming to Dubai very soon.

Now open: Tiger Strikes

Looking to keep cool and have some fun this summer? Then get yourself to just-opened Tiger Strikes. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination offers bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool. You’ll be able to split up and roll with it on six bowling lanes, adorned in neon lights. Players can alter their speed or power with a variety of weighted bowling balls, as they look to strike big. Alongside bowling, the new venue is the first in the city to offer WIKIT, augmented reality cricket simulators. Set across three immersive cages, players can mimic playing like a pro on the pitch with virtual bowlers and real-time graphics. More traditional bar games located at Tiger Strikes include state-of-the-art digital darts boards, and several pool tables.

Swingers

London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island this autumn, and we can’t wait. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with several nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses – so we can’t wait to see what the Dubai iteration looks like. When it opens later this year on Bluewaters, there will be three courses to tackle, as well as three bars to enjoy drinks from.

Loco Bear

An action-packed entertainment hub hailing from India, Loco Bear is set to open in Dubai soon, inside a warehouse in Al Quoz. There will be plenty of ways to test your skills, with a whole host of experiences to check out. The indoor adventure park will be home to a series of trampolines, so you can bounce around in style, as well as bowling alleys, laser tag, arcade games, shuffleboard and something called ‘slime universe’, which we’re curious to find out more about.

Boo Boo Laand

One for the little ones, Dubai’s biggest children’s indoor entertainment destination is opening later this June at The Dubai Mall. Across 25,000 square metres, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

Five Iron Golf

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai this August. And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE. The Five Iron Golf will be found at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,000 square feet. The venue will be complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a private pool and three simulators and a bar, an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and of course the list continues with a gym, a sauna and a locker gym.

