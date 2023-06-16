For the dreamers, the thrill lovers and the fun seekers…

Looking for a spot of indoor fun to hide from the sun? Dubai’s newest indoor active game park is set to open doors to the public next week.

GLITCH spans 40,000 square feet of pure fun and it is open in Dubai at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira on Monday, June 19.

With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. Owned and operated by Al Ghurair, the venue is a great destination for anyone, because regardless of age, you can expect to have a glitch-ing good time,

For the gaming and arcade fans

If you like gaming, then the GamePort Arcade is the place to be. From a variety of cutting-edge technology games with VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree to the classic PAC-MAN and bike racing; the arcade offers a variety of group games to enjoy.

There’s the Astro Arena, a dynamic free gaming area offering pool football – a combination of pool and football, where you play football within a pool-table-like designed football pitch.

For adrenaline junkies and the competitive spirits

If you’re looking to test your strength and agility, head over to Kazu, the challenging ninja warrior course. It’s deceivingly easy looking, but be warned, the journey isn’t as simple as it looks.

And if you’re looking to be tested even more, then take a jab at rock climbing with Newton’s Walls. There are different levels for beginners, intermediate and experienced climbers, but you’ll have plenty of fun scaling the walls and breaking time records with your friends.

For bowling fans, Another special mention is GLITCH’s bowling alley – a first of its kind in the UAE. Using the latest Brunswick bowling technology, the eight-lane bowling alley gives a faster ball return, smoother lane and an overall immersive experience.

For something else unique to the UAE – SkySurf is currently, Dubai’s only indoor roller glider where you glide through the air and get an bird eye view of the entire facility. It also features a 10-metre slide called Loop-de-Loop once you finish the ride.

Location, location, location…

Located in Al Ghurair Centre, the theme park is located on level 2 of the mall near the food court, right next to Mcdonald’s. It will be open Sunday to Thursday, from 10am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12am.

Package prices start at Dhs35 for any two experiences, Dhs65 for any three experiences and Dhs100 for any six experiences.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs 35 for 2 experiences, Dhs65 for 3 experiences, Dhs100 for 6 experiences. @glitcharabia

Feature images: Glitch

Article images: What’s On