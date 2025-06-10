All the upcoming family-friendly performances in the UAE

The little ones will love these shows…

Looking for ways to spend time with the family? Consider snapping up tickets to one of these family-friendly performances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

Everyone’s favourite pack of canines, PAW Patrol, is coming to the Etihad Arena for a series of shows from August 29 to 31 this year. The action-packed, music-filled production is based on the popular animated series that’s proven a big hit with the little ones. The whole family will get to watch Ryder and his team embark on an adventure out on the sea in pursuit of hidden treasure. Oooo… Ticket prices start from just Dhs95.

PAW Patrol Live! – The Great Pirate Adventure, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Aug 29 to 31, tickets from Dhs95. Tel: 600 511115. etihadarena.ae

Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Experience the magical world of Harry Potter once again but in a whole different light. This September, Harry Potter will be screened on a 40-foot screen at the Etihad Arena, but your experience will be backed by the talented musicians of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performing live. Pick from The Philosopher’s Stone or The Chamber of Secrets (or both), and watch the magic come alive.

Just imagine hearing the iconic score live as we watch as Harry and crew see Hogwarts Castle for the very first time or seeing or hearing Hedwig once again, backed by his theme song. Wow… (Personally, we’d struggle to hold back tears at a few of these particular scenes.) Other tunes you will hear include the Escape from the Dursleys, Gilderoy Lockhart (remember him…) accompanying tune, and the hilarious tune that backs the Snape versus Lockhart duel.

Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, The Philosopher’s Stone on Sept 6 and The Chamber of Secrets on Sept 7, tickets from Dhs120. Tel: 600 511115. etihadarena.ae

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire A fan of high-powered, metal-crunching action? You’ll want to book tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire. Taking place at the Etihad Arena, this show comes with dazzling lights, a fiery theme, and good ol’ monster truck madness. It’s a family favourite for a reason, and everyone – no matter what age you are – will love the jaw-dropping stunts. Book your tickets here. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sept 27, tickets from Dhs145. Tel: 600 511115.livenation.me Dubai Circus 1903 The critically acclaimed Circus 1903 is coming to Dubai for the very first time this June. Taking place for three days only, Circus 1903 is a dazzling show you don’t want to miss. It takes place from June 20 to 22, 2025 with a limited five-show run. It is by the same creators of The Illusionists, and so you can expect a show packed with plenty of daring acts and classic thrills from acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists, and high-wire daredevils during this thrilling 90-minute show. And yes… Circus 1903 does feature elephants, but in the form of life-sized puppetry. It is bought to life by the award-winning puppeteers behind War Horse. Ticket prices start from Dhs125. Book your tickets here. Circus 1903, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, June 20 to 22, prices from Dhs125, coca-cola-arena.com Sleeping Beauty Dance & Light Show Experience Sleeping Beauty like never before in this dance and light show. This one-hour performance sees a fusion of classical ballet and modern technology, where local dancers will light up the stage with glow-in-the-dark costumes and a stunning dance routine. The timeless tale follows the story of a cursed princess awakened by true love’s kiss. Expect pirouettes and gravity-defying leaps, all backed by a kaleidoscope of colours. Do note, children only above the age of five will be allowed entry into the theatre, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Sleeping Beauty Dance & Light Show, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, June 28, prices from Dhs139. Tel: 056 611 2719. artforall.ae Disney On Ice – Into The Magic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) This September, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are heading to Dubai with all of their friends for a performance at Coca-Cola Arena. The Walt Disney characters will take audience members, both young and the… well, not so young, on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice. Expect to see Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters on ice skates in an action-packed extravaganza. Disney On Ice will be in Dubai from September 18 to 28, 2025. Each show is close to two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission. Ticket prices start from Dhs75. Book your tickets here. Disney On Ice – Into The Magic, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Sept 18 to 28, multiple shows on weekends, Tel: 800 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

