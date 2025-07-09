You don’t have to venture very far to find dreamy staycations in the UAE.

One might think you need to take a flight for a change of scenery, but we’re here to tell you that that is not always the case. For us Dubai folk, stunning, luxurious staycations await just an hour’s (or a bit more) drive away from the city, offering breathtaking beach views, mountain escapes, desert hideouts, overwater villas and heritage stays.

Anantara Santorini

It’s in the name. Anantara Santorini is perched on the edge of the Arabian Gulf’s pristine blue waters, and will take you away to Grecian lanes drenched in white, blue and stone. It’s a stunning crossover between raw Aegean beauty and refined Emirati elegance, and is truly an escape – a secluded spot ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot. This adults-only beachfront address features just 22 sumptuous rooms and suites, sun-drenched terraces, and each coming with their own 24/7 butler.

Getting there: You can drive straight to Ghantoot in about an hour and a half

@anantarasantorini

Casa Mikoko

Another one of African-inspired UAE staycations, this one brings a touch of Zanzibar. Part of the rustic, Zanzibar-inspired Kite Beach Centre is Casa Mikoko, a glamping experience of five chalets nestled within the Umm Al Quwain mangroves. Three of the five come with their own plunge pools, serving as a delightful spot to start the day. And all boast an African-inspired aesthetic and views over the calm waters that gives staycationers a tropical and instant on-holiday feel. Book one of the chalets with private pools and live like you’re staying in the Maldives with an Instagrammable floating breakfast.

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour and 10 minutes.

@casamikoko.uaq

Bab Al Shams

Located in a bubble of silence out by the Al Qudra Lakes, Bab Al Shams is true escape. The Bab Al Shams experience has always been a blend of modern luxury and Bedouin simplicity. At the hotel. guest can experience all those aspects of traditional life. Inspired by the Bedouin way 0f life, the stay offers an incredible experience marked with adventure with the resort’s range of thrilling nomadic desert experiences. Think camel riding and falconry, and some stargazing with your very own telescope if you book the pool villas.

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour.

@babalshamshotel

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Dessert

One of two luxurious Ritz-Carlton staycations in RAK, this desert retreat blends Bedouin traditions with five-star luxuries to create an experience that feels worlds away from the city. Set amongst the beauty of a protected desert reserve, picturesque scenery and rich local heritage backdrop villas that come with private pools and gourmet dining. The desert activities range from horse riding and camel treks to wildlife drives, archery and stargazing. There’s also the unique sensory Rainforest spa experience with 16 different hydrothermal stations

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour.

@ritzcarltonalwadidesert

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Tucked into the rugged Hajar Mountains, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is a charming mountain escape just over an hour from Dubai, offering a refreshing change of pace from the city’s buzz. One of the UAE’s only mountain staycations, the property is surrounded by natural beauty and blends rustic charm with laidback luxury, with chalet-style rooms, private terraces, and lush gardens dotted with peacocks. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or simply relaxing by the pool, it’s the kind of place that invites you to slow down and soak it all in.

Getting there: The drive to the hotel takes about an hour and 20 minutes.

@jahattaforthotel

The Chedi Al Bait

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah is a collection of five heritage houses that were once owned by local families and have now been transformed into 65 elegant guestrooms and suites while carefully preserving the historical structures.The former homes of distinguished local families have been enhanced with luxury touches befitting of a five-star hotel, while keeping the brand’s historic design DNA. Inside the guestrooms and suites, you will find a perfect blend of Arabic and Asian design elements. Experiences include a majlis, spa, museum and library.

Getting there: The drive to the hotel takes about half an hour.

@thechedialbait

Najd Al Meqsar

Arguably one of the most unique staycations in the UAE, Sharjah Collection has transformed a former traditional mountain village into a beautiful heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each with a bedroom. Perched on a mountain top in scenic Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s East Coast, you’ll count rolling hills and dense forests among your neighbours. So, if peace and quiet are high on your staycation agenda, this is one spot to bookmark. Much of the original features remain at Najd Al Meqsar, in the lobby and communal areas, the restaurant, and the guest rooms. Hand-hewn wooden beams, stone walls, and a thatched roof all add to the traditional charm.

Getting there: The drive to the hotel takes about an hour and 20 minutes.

@najdalmeqsar

Faya Retreat

This is one boutique stay you can have to yourself entirely. Basically, privatise the whole space. The Mysk Al Fayah Desert Retreat allows you to have an exclusive space just for yourself, your family and friends. Amenities at this spot include a private pool, an all-day dining restaurant, barbecue facilities, a wellness centre and non-smoking rooms. There’s much to do in the area of Mleiha, and 5 king-sized private bedrooms with terraces to fill out. Take part in stargazing, explore archaeological and World UNESCO Heritage sites, go biking and make incredible memories with your close group.

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour.

@staykuae

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Villas

Set along the shores of Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Villas offers a barefoot luxury escape with front-row views of the sea. Designed for privacy and relaxation, each beachfront villa comes with its own private pool, sun loungers, and open-air living spaces that blur the line between indoors and out. Whether you’re paddleboarding at sunrise or dining under the stars, this is coastal glamping reimagined with comfort in mind.

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour and 30 minutes.

@babalnojoum_hudayriyat

