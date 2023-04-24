Want to try boxing in Dubai but don’t know where to start? Here are 10 of the best…

Punch your way to fitness at a boxing class. But which one is right for you? We’ve tried the best outlets in Dubai to help you choose where to go. Seconds out, round one, ding ding…

Spartans Boxing Club

Best for: Community-spirited boxing

Location: Arjan

Like the warrior tribe from which the name derives, Spartans demands that you leave your ego at the door. It’s more than a gym, it’s a community that stretches beyond the UAE – employing expert coaches to train, sculpt and forge fighters from its members. It’s open to experienced hands, as well as day one novices, offers classes for adults, kids, for fitness and technique and it runs one of the UAE’s best respected white-collar fight nights. If you’re serious about boxing, looking to meet like-minded souls, or just curious about how far you can push yourself, this is the gym for you. For this, dear friends, IS SPAAAARTANS.

Dhs75 per class, Dhs700 per month. @boxingspartans.uae Boxica Best for: Upbeat workouts Location: Studio City Looking for a new way to amp up your workout routine? Then look no further. Recently crowned Favourite Fitness Club at What’s On Awards Dubai, Boxica fuses sweat-inducing workouts with skilled boxing techniques for the ultimate fun, fitness experience. They offer a whole host of classes, with kickboxing, boxing pad works, boxing core, boxing technique and boxing express taking centre stage. The energetic team will teach you all the tips and tricks on how to perfect your punch, with classes starting at Dhs125. From Dhs125, boxica.ae

Gymnation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GymNation (@gymnation_me)

Best for: Learning how to box like a pro

Location: Multiple locations

One of the biggest gyms in Dubai is offering Muay Thai classes, which teach participants to master the art of eight limbs, by using eight points of contact, which differs from the regular two points of contact in boxing. Under the guidance of Jason Woodham, a professional Muaythai fighter, all enthusiasts will be taught the basic movements, before expanding to new skills and techniques which will increase your skills and power. The sessions range from 30 to 60 minutes, and all levels of fitness are welcome. Classes start at Dhs75 per session, or you can get unlimited classes for Dhs599 with unlimited 24-hour gym access.

Dhs75 per class, membership rates start from Dhs199 per month. gymnation.ae

TK MMA

Best for: Trying a range of combat sports

Location: Dubai Media City

Pro MMA fighter Tam Khan is the man behind TK MMA, which is a celebration of all things martial arts and it has fast become a Dubai favourite for combat sport lovers. Boasting a spacious outdoor terrace with plenty of weight areas, an MMA octagon and boxing ring, TK MMA takes the holistic approach, with weights, conditioning areas and classes including jiu jitsu and MMA.

Dhs105 per class. tkmmafit.com

Underdog Boxing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNDERDOGBOXN (@underdogboxn)

Best for: Nightclub boxing vibes

Location: Dubai Media City

A slick gym run by #couplegoal duo Linda and Brian, Underdog is located in Dubai Media City and is a shiny addition to the city’s boxing scene. Pick from quirkily named classes such as boxn (12 rounds of boxing combos on aqua bags), boxnbody (a mix of strength and boxing training) or boxnflow (with boxing and yoga integrated) and really get your sweat on. This trendy gym is more Instagram-friendly than your regular boxing gym.

Dhs120 for one class, range of packages available eg five classes for Dhs575. underdogboxn.com

Round 10

Best for: Those looking to get into amateur fighting

Location: Al Quoz

Round 10 gym is well known for its professional boxers and well-attended events. Fresh from a spate of pro wins, their fighters are also the coaches at the gym, so you know they know their stuff. This is the place to go if you want to truly immerse yourself in Dubai’s boxing community. The dual-level gym offers introductory fit-boxing classes, as well as a range of conditioning and technique classes to get you in shape. Snag a package for Dhs475 which gives you unlimited boxing workouts.

Dhs475 one month unlimited. round10boxing.com

UFC Gym

Best for: Meeting boxing buddies

Location: JBR, Business Bay and Silicon Oasis

Team spirit is the name of the game at UFC Gym’s JBR, Business Bay and Silicon Oasis branches; after every class, participants gather in a circle, throw their hands in the middle, and shout ‘team’, creating a sense of camaraderie between gym-goers. The daily classes are varied – boxing/kickboxing conditioning and MMA is appropriately challenging.

Dhs105 per class, membership rates available on request. ufcgym.com

Box By Fitness First

Best for: Getting fit, fast

Location: DIFC, Marina Gate, Meadows Village and Meadows Souk

More of a fit-box approach than pure boxing, the 45-minute Box classes at Fitness First are a fast and hard burn, with high-intensity interval training. Focusing on striking development and skill as much as upper body cardio, you’ll work on coordination, strength and conditioning in this session. You’ll use your body weight to help burn those calories while throwing some boxing combinations.

Dhs80 per class, from Dhs699 per month. fitnessfirst.me

Champions Club

Best for: Trying a few different martial arts

Location: Cluster L, JLT

Tucked away in JLT, Champions Club is a quiet achiever, with Les Mills classes on offer, sparring practice, conditioning and your regular boxing practice. Founded by three-time world champion MMA fighter Prince Amir, the gym offers karate, jiu jitsu, muay thai, MMA and boxing training, with a huge range of classes and times. Single classes start at Dhs63, with unlimited class packages going for Dhs520 – a total bargain.

Classes start at Dhs63. thechampionclub.com

9Round

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9RoundUAE 🇦🇪 (@9rounduae)

Best for: Short, sharp sessions

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl

Short and sharp, 9Round boxing offers 30-minute workouts on various stations. A mix of kick-boxing, boxing and abdominal exercises will have you gasping for air by the final minutes. It’s broken up into three-minute circuits, so you’ll never get bored, and with only 30 minutes per session, it’s a fast and hard burn. Who’s up for it?

Starting from Dhs790 per month to Dhs1,199 for three months, packages go up to a year. uae.9round.com

Images: Social