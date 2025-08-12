Dubai’s party season starts with Lost Frequencies

It’s been a quiet summer, but Dubai’s party scene is slowly getting back in motion. Leading the comeback? Lost Frequencies. The Belgian DJ is set to drop some of his biggest tracks live, right by the beach and that’s how you start October in Dubai.

The event

Bohemia Beach Club opens its season on Saturday, October 4, with Lost Frequencies bringing his signature tropical house sound straight from Belgium. Set at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, the venue’s got those wide-open sea views and a chilled vibe that turns into a lively party as the night goes on.

About Lost Frequencies

Belgian DJ and producer Felix De Laet, aka Lost Frequencies, broke through in 2014 by flipping a country track into a deep-house anthem with Are You With Me. Since then, he’s dropped hits like Reality and Where Are You Now with Calum Scott, earning chart success across Europe and a Brit Award nomination. His rise has been steady, shaped by melodic hooks and polished house rhythms. Today, he’s one of the most recognisable names in modern dance music.

Signature sound

Lost Frequencies is all about deep house that warms the soul, layered with tropical house textures and melodic pop elements. His sound carries folk-like melodies and smooth electronic rhythms, with a laid-back, summery feel and an emotional pull that hits like a remix of your favourite songs.

The details

Location: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Date & time: Saturday, October 4, from 5pm

Tickets: Dancefloor access priced at Dhs150 (ladies, includes 1 drink), Dhs200 (gents, includes 1 drink) | VIP tables available

Contact: (04) 455 9989 | bohemiadubai.com | @bohemiabyfive

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.