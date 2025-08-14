At Showcase Dubai, you can snap up an absolute bargain on pre-loved designer fashion labels, and you will be doing the planet a favour. Win-win!

Sustainability is a topic that is on everyone’s mind, and this is especially true for us living here in the UAE. So much so that UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan dedicated not one but two years (2023 and 2024) to the ‘Year of Sustainability‘. But this value goes beyond recycling your plastic bottles, being water conscious, and energy conservation; you can extend the lifestyle into your fashion shopping habits as well.

And here to help us make more sustainable choices when it comes to what we put in our cupboard is Showcase, the first booth concept store in Dubai at Dubai Investment Park.

The original idea was inspired by successful models in Las Vegas and Finland, and now, fashionistas and shoppers here in the UAE can enjoy this new, unique way to shop.

What is the concept behind Showcase?

Showcase is a fun, sustainable fashion game-changer, one packed with rails and rails of unique items from designer shoes to gorgeous bags, unique pieces, and so much more. And they are all waiting for a new home.

Those looking to shop for their next big find can spend time browsing through the store at Dubai Investment Park, trying on outfits, and walking away with an absolute deal.

Not only will you be giving a pre-loved fashion item (many with the original price tag still on) a new home, but you will also be living a bit more sustainably. And the planet will thank you for it.

The booths at Showcase can all be rented, which means you will have quite the selection to pick from given that it will showcase fashion choices from different sellers. Think of it as a range of mini boutiques, but it’s all under one roof.

And with new customers opting to sell their items, you’re sure to find something new each and every time you visit.

Want to rent a booth?

Rentals are available for two weeks, and you can sell your pre-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories. You will be able to tag and style your booth just the way you want, and the team at Showcase will handle the rest, including the marketing and transactions. It will be a great way for you to declutter your home, earn cash, and, of course, shop for some new finds. Happy Shopping!