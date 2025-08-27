The name of this new Dubai restaurant may make you giggle

This autumn, a new Greek restaurant is opening its doors at Dubai Harbour… and it’s called Son of a Fish. It’s from the creators of names you’ll recognise like Clap, Bar du Port, Iris, KIRA and so many more.

Want to know more about Son of a Fish?

Son of a Fish is inspired by the Athenian Riviera in both its decor and concept. The decor mirrors the stripped-back Athenian coastline in an airy indoor space with floor-length windows. The minimalist terrace will also offer stunning coastline views from the harbour, and thankfully, it’s opening just in time for the cooler weather.

In true Greek fashion, Son of a Fish will serve expertly prepared seafood and authentic Greek dishes — each with a unique global twist. Staying true to the spirit of Greek dining, the entire menu is designed for sharing, bringing people together over bold flavors and vibrant plates.

A fresh fish display will evoke the charm of a seaside taverna, while the beverage menu is crafted for long, lazy lunches, golden sunsets, and lively nights.

Music lovers are in for a treat, as live DJs set the mood from sundown to starlight, with Modern Aegean Electronica taking center stage. A curated cultural programme will elevate the experience even further, blending live performances with the vibrant sounds of the Mediterranean.

No official opening date has been announced, but when it does open, you will be able to find it next to Bar du Port in the new Harbour House – an up-and-coming lifestyle and dining destination. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the updates

Dubai has recently announced a series of new bars and restaurants coming to the city in the next few months.

Ciel Tower is about to open with London concept Tattu debuting in the UAE. MEI is opening this September at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, and is the latest Asian dining concept from SHI Hospitality Group.

Images: Supplied