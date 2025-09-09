Happy Birthday, Dubai Metro!

This is hard to believe, but the Dubai Metro turns 16 years old today. The launch of the metro wasn’t just another transport upgrade – it was a city-shaping moment that redefined how millions move across the emirate.

The Dubai Metro has quickly grown from a bold experiment into one of the world’s busiest urban rail networks. It moves over 900,000 daily riders each day according to RTA stats, and over 395 million riders used public transport in H1 2025. That’s a lot of passengers…

The exact launch took place at 9:09pm on September 9, 2009.

Usually, with each anniversary, limited edition nol cards are launched – a must for collectors. Last year, the Dubai Metro Music Festival was also scheduled to run during the anniversary. We are waiting for updates on how the RTA will celebrate this year.

If you are new to Dubai or have lived here for a while and haven’t hopped on board yet, here’s your complete guide.

In other big news: Dubai Metro Blue Line

The Blue Line for Dubai’s Metro was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and the expansion of the existing Red and Green lines. Plans changed amid the global economic slowdown, but due to the city’s resilience, the Blue Line is back on track.

A quick note about the Blue Line: it will connect to the existing Centrepoint station on the Red Line and to Creek station on the Green Line.

When is the Blue Line set to launch?

The Blue Line will begin operations on September 9, 2029, aka 09-09-29 – an ode to the opening of the original Dubai Metro. This also means that the launch will coincide with its 20th anniversary.

*Here’s everything we know about the Blue Line*

More fun facts

The Dubai Metro was an idea of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

On the 10th anniversary, Sheikh Mohammed shared a sweet story on his social media channel X.

Dubai Metro was once a dream. I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father who insisted to see a train’s cockpit. 50 years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009. Nothing is impossible if you can dream it. pic.twitter.com/3wtFGIyzCI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2019

“Dubai Metro was once a dream. I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father, who insisted on seeing a train’s cockpit. 50 years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009. Nothing is impossible if you can dream it,” he said.

And, since this was the dream of Sheikh Mohammed, he, of course, was the very first passenger on board. Talk about a dream come true. And a very successful dream, might we add.

