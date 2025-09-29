The curtain just keeps rising for Dubai’s theatre lovers

Hot on the heels of recent musical announcements, yet another classic is heading to Dubai: Annie.

You can catch the Broadway classic at Zabeel Theatre in Dubai. It’s a spectacular new adaptation by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills.

Annie The Musical will be bringing its unforgettable magic to Dubai from December 12 to 24, 2025 for just five shows. So, if you don’t want to miss out, sort out your plans now.

What is Annie the Musical about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae)

Annie the Musical follows Annie, an optimistic 11-year-old orphan who dreams of finding her parents. She finds herself trying to escape the harsh life of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage until she is invited to spend Christmas at the mansion of billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Warbucks grows fond of Annie and wants to adopt her, but she still hopes to reunite with her real parents. And she also has to get through Miss Hannigan and her evil schemes.

*Book now: 5 huge musicals coming to UAE* The musical features the Tony Award-winning book and score, with timeless songs including It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You, and of course, everyone’s favourite… Tomorrow.

The performance is perfect for the whole family and children above the age of two. Those below 16 who want to attend must be accompanied by an adult.

Coming with the whole family? Opt for the special family pack, and get four tickets for the price of three. The deal is available on silver, gold and platinum seats, and there’s only a limited quantity available.

Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and can be purchased here.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show, but you can also enjoy a 20% discount at the array of restaurants, lounges, and Bars at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with your ticket.

Want to keep up with all the musicals coming to Dubai and Abu Dhabi? Head to this link here and bookmark it to stay in the know.

All the important details:

Location: Annie The Musical, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Dates: December 12 to 14

Cost: Prices from Dhs200

Contact: (056) 611 2719