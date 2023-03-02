From the team behind Kyma and Twiggy comes Tago Mago…

It was a sad day when beloved Italian restaurant Il Faro closed its doors. The breezy restaurant and bar, set across a two-storey lighthouse at Azure Residences, was a staple on the Palm’s dining circuit thanks to its stellar brunch and ladies’ night deals. But in its place, a shiny new concept is gearing up to open its doors, with some award-winning hospitality heavyweights at the helm.

From Rikas Hospitality, the brains behind Twiggy, Kyma and Mimi Kakushi comes Tago Mago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel. An ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos, the space will comprise of a restaurant, bar and beach club and – according to its Instagram page – it’s opening soon.

At Tago Mago, guests will be able to enjoy tan-topping on the sandy shores, graze on a Mediterranean menu masterminded by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet, and take a dip in the sparkling sea. Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tago Mago is set to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah.

More new openings on The Palm

And there’s still more to come. For beachfront dining, a duo of new concepts are coming to Club Vista Mare: Limonata will be a colourful seaside sister restaurant to Downtown’s Lucia’s; while Ria, replacing Breeze and opening next week, promises to be an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination with Mediterranean flavour. The beach club offering on Palm West Beach will also be further enhanced with La Vita at One Palm.

Away from the sandy shores, a new dining destination called St Regis Gardens is shaping up with some top culinary offerings. Joining Tresind Studio later this year will be London-born Italian, Signor Sassi; and top chef Dani Garcia’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña.

Tago Mago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @tagomagodubai